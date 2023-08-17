Quentin Tarantino has helmed many popular movies over the past three decades, but his 1994 crime drama Pulp Fiction is possibly the most beloved. The film not only put Tarantino on the map as Hollywood’s newest hitmaker, but it also revived John Travolta’s career, proving that he could headline a major movie, even after a lengthy gap in his resume.

There are a number of memorable scenes in Pulp Fiction, but the dance sequence between Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace is the most iconic. Interestingly enough, Tarantino was inspired by a Disney animated classic when coming up with the concept for the sequence.

‘Pulp Fiction’ became a major critical and commercial success

Tarantino was new on the scene when he wrote and directed Pulp Fiction. While his first movie, Reservoir Dogs, was critically praised, Pulp Fiction made him a star.

The plot, which occurs out of chronological order, tells the story of two lovable hitmen, played by Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, as they make their way through a world full of violence and intrigue. Also starring Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Travolta, who had been in a career slump for years before he was cast as Vincent Vega, was a particular standout. His inclusion in the film, and Tarantino’s belief that he still had the star power to carry the role, helped Pulp Fiction become truly iconic. It also revived his career in a big way, and the star went on to appear in multiple other popular films over the years that followed.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ dance sequence is one of the film’s most iconic scenes

The dance sequence in Pulp Fiction is a fan favorite, inspiring other filmmakers and making a big impression on viewers. The scene involving Travolta and Thurman’s characters taking to the dance floor to win a twist contest not only paid homage to Travolta’s history as a dancer, but highlighted the connection between Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace.

The scene is perhaps more notable because of the way things crashed and burned between Mia and Vincent after the dance contest. Mia, in search of her next high, snorts a dangerous level of cocaine and suffers a heart event. Vincent, fearing the repercussions if Mia were to die, since she’s the wife of his boss, frantically seeks out a way to revive Mia, eventually plunging a syringe into her heart to jumpstart it again. His plan works, and Mia survives, although she’s a bit worse for wear by the end of the evening.

What inspired the dance sequence in ‘Pulp Fiction’?

208772 07: Actor John Travolta stands with his wife Kelly Preston at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards January 17, 1995 in Los Angeles, CA. Celebrities and critics gathered at the ceremony to celebrate this year’s winners, including Travolta and director Quentin Tarantino for their work on “Pulp Fiction.” (Photo by Barry King/Liaison)

Vincent and Mia’s seductive twisting on the dance floor might have inspired generations, but as it turns out, Tarantino was himself inspired by another popular movie when outlining the scene. As reported by Collider, Tarantino thought of the Disney movie The Aristocats when writing the dance sequence, particularly the moment in the animated classic when Duchess dances with the alley cat O’Malley.

Tarantino told BBC One TV’s Graham Norton that he wanted the dance between Mia and Vincent to showcase the difference in their personalities and motivations. “When Vince (Vincent) twists, I wanted him to be rigid. But when Mia twists, I had in mind the Zsa Zsa Gabor cat (Duchess) from ‘The Aristocats,” the director said.

In addition to The Aristocats, Tarantino was inspired by a scene in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1964 crime film Bande à part where the character played by Anna Karina dances sensuously in a Paris club. Ultimately, both of Tarantino’s inspirations came together to create something totally new and completely memorable.