Icons Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Team Up For 2023 Concerts

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announced they will play shows together in at least three cities. Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac star and the Piano Man shared about their upcoming collaboration and how fans reacted to the news that the two music icons would be on stage together.

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announced they will perform concerts together in 3 cities

On Nov. 2, Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post announcing that she and Billy Joel will team up for shows in three cities.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote.

Nicks and Joel will perform on Friday, March 10 at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California; on Saturday, April 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Friday, May 19 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Nicks also hinted the duo might announce more shows in the future by writing “More soon!” followed by her website URL.

Joel shared three separate posts announcing the dates and venues for the upcoming shows in Texas, California, and Tennessee.

Nicks has been on a solo tour, and her final concert date is in November. Joel is also on tour and will perform shows every month leading up to his collaboration with the Fleetwood Mac star.

Fans are looking forward to the Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concerts

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel fans reacted to the announcement that the two music icons would be performing together. They expressed their excitement in the comments section of Nicks’ Instagram post.

The band Haim commented, “AM I DREAMING!?!??”

Several fans said the announcement moved them to tears. One fan wrote, “MY DREAM COME TRUE, MY TWO FAVORITES TOGETHER [crying emoji, heart hands emoji] I will be there!!!!!” And another fan said, “STARTED CRYING I WANNA SEE SO BAD.”

One fan said, “I can’t even imagine the energy both of them have in their music COMBINED! Must be pure magic! [magic wand emoji],” while another wrote, “Oh my God Billy Joel and Nicks!??! [heart eyes emoji] What a pair, I can’t wait!!”

Some fans even said they would travel from other continents to see the show. “Freaking incredible!!!! Gotta make my way across the globe again!” one fan wrote. “No one can stop me. [angel emoji] European stops would be awesome, tho! [smile emoji].”

The Fleetwood Mac singer will perform with the ‘Piano Man,’ even though she can’t play piano

Billy Joel is nicknamed the “Piano Man” after his 1973 album and signature song of the same name. While Stevie Nicks doesn’t know how to play the piano, her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie once revealed that the singer always has a piano in her room.

During an interview with The Guardian, the keyboardist was asked which of the band’s “glorious rock-star excesses (grand pianos in hotel suites, demands that hotel rooms be repainted) makes [her] smile or cringe the most.”

“I don’t think I ever had a piano in my room. Stevie always did, but she couldn’t play it,” McVie laughed. “So she’d have me come down and play.”

She added, “Nothing made me cringe. We all had definite images in the band. Stevie was the Welsh witch. I was mother nature. Mick was the raving lunatic. Everyone was very different, but we all got on, for the most part. In those days it was just all good clean fun. Well, fairly clean fun!”

