In a 2021 Podcast Episode, Anne Heche Called out Ellen DeGeneres for Her ‘Piles of Money,’ Revealed Ellen’s Life Goal

Before her death, Anne Heche launched a podcast with Heather Duffy. Over 60 episodes, Heche and Duffy, discussed everything from feminism to life in Hollywood. In one June 2021 episode, Heche got real about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. While the couple parted ways more than 20 years prior, Heche still had much to say about the topic. During one tense moment, Heche called out DeGeneres for her “piles of money” and revealed that DeGeneres’ goal was to have $60 billion.

In June 2021, a little more than a year before her death in a car accident, Heche sat down with Heather Duffy to discuss Ellen DeGeneres. The Better Together with Anne and Heather episode covered the couple’s entire relationship but focused pretty heavily on their parting. Heche wasn’t afraid to spill the tea. She told Duffy that DeGeneres’ goal in life was to have $60 billion, which would make her one of the richest people in the world.

Heche discussed the goal with a fair bit of bitterness and vitriol but also seemed resigned to the notion that she and her former love were never going to make a long-term relationship work because of their differing goals. At one point, Heche seemed to be speaking directly to DeGeneres, saying, “Do you like sitting on your piles of cash?”

Heche also revealed exactly why she broke up with Ellen back in 2000

Heche and DeGeneres’ relationship seemed to be made of the stuff of fairytales. The Six Days Seven Nights actor once said she was immediately enamored with Ellen and felt like she had experienced love at first sight. When things soured a few years later, they appeared to sour quickly. Over the years, there has been much speculation about what went wrong. Heche explained her take on the breakup during the same episode.

While discussing the relationship with Duffy, Heche revealed that she broke up with Ellen because their goals were different. Heche said her goal was to live in “loving-kindness,” but DeGeneres wanted something different. Duffy countered, claiming that DeGeneres has long acted like that is her goal, allowing Heche to state that DeGeneres had “stolen” her language. Elsewhere in the episode, Heche said the relationship ended because DeGeneres was money-driven, and she was driven by love.

DeGeneres is worth nowhere near $60 billion, but she has a high net worth

The $60 billion goal that Heche mentioned in the June 2021 podcast episode about DeGeneres sure seems like a lofty goal. Right now, there are just a handful of people with a net worth of over $100 billion. According to Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates are all members of the exclusive club. Admittedly, more people have a net worth of over $50 billion, but not many more.

While DeGeneres hasn’t hit the billionaire’s club yet, she is considered an ultra-high net worth individual. UHNWIs are people with a net worth of over $30 million. Nearly 70,000 people in the United States make that list, and DeGeneres sits on it comfortably. According to Parade, the former talk show phenomenon has an estimated net worth of $414 million as of 2020. It’s a far cry from $60 billion, but it’s a pretty impressive amount of money, regardless.

