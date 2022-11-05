‘Ink Master’ Season 14: Who Won?

Paramount+’s Ink Master has revealed the winner of season 14 after the top four battled it out in a grueling 24-hour backpiece. Who won?

Anthony McMichaels and Angel Rose were the first finalists eliminated

The Ink Master Season 14 finale came down to six artists; returning champs Anthony McMichaels and DJ Tambe, as well as Creepy Jason, season 8 runner-up Gian Karle, and season 13 finalists Bob Jones and Angel Rose.

For a spot in the final four, the artists had to tattoo 12-hour pieces in a randomly selected style.

The judges, who ranked the contestants without knowing who created each piece, gave Bob Tattoo of the Day, advancing him past the next stage while putting Creepy Jason and Anthony at the bottom.

As Anthony received the lowest ranking, he was sent home in one of the most emotional eliminations of the season. Then, the remaining artists had to compete in a tattoo marathon with pieces they designed. Creepy Jason and Gian advanced while Angel and DJ landed at the bottom. However, Angel’s low rankings sent her home.

DJ Tambe won ‘Ink Master’ Season 14

The top four battled it out for the title with a 24-hour back-piece in any style they wanted. Angel and Anthony returned to form a jury that selected DJ to advance to the top three.

The judges eliminated Creepy Jason, due to the business of his piece, and Bob, for legible issues, leaving Gian and one of his tattoo inspirations, DJ, in the final two.

Because the judges couldn’t agree on a winner, the jury of peers, including Bob and Creepy Jason, also cast their votes, ultimately deciding on DJ as the winner of Ink Master Season 14 and recipient of the historic $250,000 prize.

Following his victory, the Arizona native posted a picture of his winning piece to Instagram and thanked his supporters while giving more insight into the tattoo. “Putting on a happy face when you just want to scream is something I think a lot of people can relate to. Having a brain full of madness is one of my struggles also, so I thought putting them together was fitting,” he wrote.

DJ has won ‘Ink Master’ a historic three times

Winning season 14 marks DJ’s third victory, the most in franchise history. He made his debut on season 9 in 2017 alongside Aaron “Bubba” Irwin, representing Arizona-based tattoo shop Old Town Ink.

The duo started the competition with a bottom three placement but went on to win Best Tattoo of the Day a couple of times.

Although they closed the season with a three-week streak in the bottom, Bubba and DJ advanced to the finals, defeating Matt O’Baugh and season 14 artist Katie McGowan for the title. DJ immediately returned for season 10 alongside the other returning winners, Steve Tefft, Tony Medellin, and Anthony.

The four each served as captains of their own teams before facing off for $100,000. Team DJ’s Josh Payne won the competition, and DJ went on to win the Master Face-Off, becoming the first and only artist to win back-to-back seasons. Ink Master is available to stream on Paramount+.