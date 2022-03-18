Inside Adam Levine’s Pacific Palisades House He Bought From Ben Affleck and Now Is Selling for $57 Million

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo have purchased and flipped some beautiful homes in the past and now the couple is looking to do just that with their lovely suburban Los Angeles estate for an eye-popping profit.

Here’s a look inside the couple’s Pacific Palisades house which was previously owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, pose together for a photo at CALIROSA Tequila’s launch event they hosted | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Calirosa

Other houses Levine and Prinsloo have flipped in the past

Before marrying Prinsloo in 2014, Levine owned a bachelor pad located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of LA. But he ended up renovating that 7,000-square-foot rancher and selling it to fellow musician John Mayer.

Another house Levine and Prinsloo unloaded was their massive Beverly Hills estate. In 2019, they sold it for a cool $45 million and the buyer was none other than Ellen Degeneres.

The pair did plenty of upgrades to that mansion as well. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stated that her hubby has a knack for design. “Adam usually takes the driver’s seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses,” Prinsloo said. “He should be an interior designer himself.”

Inside their Pacific Palisades rancher previously owned by Affleck and Garner

The former The Voice coach and his bride are now selling their compound in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood in LA county located between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Levine spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s decision to leave their Beverly Hills mansion for the quieter Pacific Palisades.

“[Beverly Hills] is strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city,” the singer explained. “We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress.”

“We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before,” he added referring to Affleck and Garner’s children.

Levine and Prinsloo did a complete remodel on the 9,000-square-foot main house. They enlisted the help of mother-and-son design team Kathleen and Tommy Clements. Some of the mansion’s amenities include a movie theater, a gym, a yoga studio, large his and hers closets, a music studio, a bar, and a sauna in their master bedroom. The property also boasts a spacious backyard with a firepit-lounge area and a swimming pool.

Levine and Prinsloo are looking to make a huge profit on Affleck’s former home

Ben Affleck looking on at the Los Angeles Special Screening of ‘Marry Me’ | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TMZ reported that the Levine-Prinsloos are hoping to make a large profit off Affleck’s former abode post their remodel.

They paid $32 million for it and in March 2022 listed it for a whopping $57.5 million. If they do it would be one of the biggest residential real estate deals ever. The home was listed by the CEO of Westside Estate Agency Kurt Rappaport.

