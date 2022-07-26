Inside Amal Clooney and George Clooney’s Luxury Homes Across the Globe

George Clooney and Amal Clooney met back in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy where the actor has a home. One year later, the pair tied the knot in Venice. And in 2017, the Hollywood A-lister and human rights lawyer welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella.

Today, the Clooney family has quite a few places they call home. Here’s a look at a few of their stunning residences from England to Los Angeles.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney smile for a photo at the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Amal and George Clooney’s main house is in Los Angeles

Even though he has places all over the globe, George’s main residence in is Los Angeles.

In the ’90s when his career was just taking off he bought a $2.2 million pad in Studio City off rock star Stevie Nicks and he’s lived there ever since.

“A home is a place where your family and friends are a part of,” Clooney said in a 2012 interview with CBS. “That’s one of the wonderful things about where I’ve been for so long … and it’s filled with good friends and family members.”

When the Ocean’s Eleven actor purchased the home it had 7,354 square feet of living space and six bedrooms. However, he reportedly had some renovations done over the years to expand it.

Their villa on Lake Como and Los Cabos property

In 2002, George purchased his famous Lake Como abode. The 18th Century waterfront villa located in Laglio, Italy, boasts 25 rooms; 15 of which are bedrooms. Some of its amenities include tennis courts, an outdoor pool, a gym, a home theater, and a garage where for George’s vintage motorcycle collection.

The actor and his wife spend a good deal of time at that house and George once revealed that has to do with how much he enjoys the lifestyle there. “What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio … I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured,” he said according to The Daily Beast.

Some other high-profile people who have villas nearby include Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armani. The area has also been a popular vacation spot for other A-listers like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Robert De Niro, and Madonna.

The couple also had a place in Los Cabos directly next door to Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber’s pad. The model told Architectural Digest: “We’ll have cocktails at our place and dinner at George’s, and vice versa.” George added: “There’s nothing more depressing than being in a big old house by yourself. You want it filled with friends and family because that’s what makes a home.”

In 2016, the Clooneys along with Crawford and Gerber ended up selling their properties to a Mexican billionaire.

Other properties the Clooneys own stateside and abroad

George Clooney and Amal Clooney spotted out and about in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Shortly after saying “I do,” Mr. and Mrs. Clooney purchased an estate in England for $13 million. Their Sonning Eye on the Thames estate features high ceilings and Georgian molding inside. Outside you’ll find lots of open space as well as a pool house and a glass-covered garden room with citrus trees.

George and Amal also have a condo in the Big Apple. In 2016, they dropped $14.7 million on a unit in a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan. Some of the amenities for residents include walls of windows for unparalleled views of the city, a lap pool, a library, a gym, a culinary market, and a restaurant by Michelin-rated chef Joël Robuchon. Gerber and Crawford also have a place there as well.

