Inside Ant Anstead’s $3.3 Million Laguna Beach House He’s Selling After Legal Drama With Christina Hall

Ant Anstead is selling his Laguna Beach house after months of legal drama with HGTV star Christina Hall. The English TV presenter was spotted moving furniture into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s home. Here’s what we know about Anstead’s beach house and what the move means for his relationships with his ex-wife and his actor girlfriend.

Ant Anstead was spotted moving furniture into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s house

Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead was recently spotted moving large items into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s house, sparking rumors that the couple was moving in together. Zellweger and Anstead have been dating since June 2021, following the English TV presenter’s divorce from Christina Hall. The couple has been living across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California.

But Anstead will not be cohabitating with Zellweger, despite putting his house up for sale and moving furniture into the Oscar winner’s place. Inside sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that Anstead is merely storing some things in his girlfriend’s garage as he stages his house for sale.

“Ant is selling his home because he is ready for something new,” a source told the publication. And, although Zellweger and Anstead aren’t moving in together, “they are still going strong.”

Anstead’s house sale comes on the heels of his months-long legal battle with his ex-wife Christina Hall over custody of their three-year-old son Hudson. It’s unclear where Anstead plans to live next and how that may affect his custody agreement with the HGTV star.

Ant Anstead is selling his Laguna Beach house for $3.3 million

According to the listing on Redfin, Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach house is nearly 2,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 1929 cottage duplex sits on a nearly 7,000-square-foot lot.

The home boasts panoramic views of the ocean, as well as sunset and city-light views. The two-level home has a kitchen and living area on each floor, giving it the potential to be used as a rental property.

The “open and airy” upper floor features vaulted open-beam wood ceilings, a wraparound deck, a brick fireplace, and a sunroom. The remodeled kitchen boasts skylights, a farmhouse sink, and a Wolf range. The lower level opens to an “enchanting front yard,” complete with gardens, stone patios, and pathways.

Both levels have original wood flooring and white board-and-batten walls, with freestanding tubs in each bathroom. The property also has a detached two-car garage.

Fans love the English TV presenter’s ‘cute home’

Fans are discussing the sale of Ant Anstead’s house on Reddit, and many agree that they would love to live in the Laguna Beach home.

“Cute home! I like that it hasn’t been overly ‘updated,’” one fan wrote. “Although there’s lots of white, there is also lots of color and natural wood.”

“I like the overall feel, especially the wood, but it seems too busy to me,” said another fan. “Maybe it’s the staging. I do like that it has charm and isn’t boring modern. Overall a fun house.”

“How interesting that he is apparently flipping houses now. He did a good job,” wrote one fan.

“I remember when he first posted about buying it and saying that it was going to be their forever home, or something along those lines. I thought it odd that he was always dropping the location of the house. Maybe he was marketing it all along.”

