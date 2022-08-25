Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 87-Acre Georgia Plantation Re-Creation

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez famously broke up in the early 2000s before getting back together almost two decades later. The wealthy couple owns multiple homes. Among them is their massive estate in Georgia which is 87 acres and a re-creation of a Southern plantation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married at his Georgia estate

On July 16, 2022, Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas a year after they rekindled their romance.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world … all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

A month later, Affleck and Lopez had a ceremony with friends and family on Affleck’s 87-acre estate on Hampton Island in Georgia.

Affleck bought the place in 2003 when he was dating Lopez. According to NY Post, there were even reports that the pair wanted to build a wedding chapel on the estate, but that did not end up happening as they broke up later that year.

Inside the 87-acre ‘plantation’

When Affleck first bought the estate in 2003, he paid $7.11 million. The home is described as “a remarkable re-creation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home.”

The estate includes three different structures. The main residence is the Big House, which boasts 6,000 square feet along with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There is also the Summer Cottage, which features exposed brick and a metal roof. Additionally, there is the Oyster House, which is a camp-style house that is 10,000 square feet and includes eight bedrooms.

The property has since increased in price. When Affleck put it on the market in 2018, it was listed as being worth $8.9 million. The actor took down the listing in 2020.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living in California

In early 2022, there were numerous reports of Affleck and Lopez looking to buy a place together in Bel Air. However, according to TMZ, these plans were scrapped, and the couple has since decided to move into a home that Lopez already owns.

The property in question is an estate Lopez bought in 2016 for $28 million. It is 14,000 square feet and sits on 8 acres of land. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

However, this home is currently being remodeled, so Affleck and Lopez are reportedly renting another place for the time being: a $60-million home in Beverly Hills owned by James Packer.

