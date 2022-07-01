Inside Britney Spears’ New $12 Million Calabasas Mansion

Britney Spears has a lot to smile about these days. After her conservatorship ended in November the singer married her longtime partner, fitness instructor Sam Asghari, and now the pair have a new mansion in Calabasas.

Here’s a peek inside their beautiful new home as well as some of the other properties Spears owns and has owned over the years.

Britney Spears smiling at the announcement event of her Britney Domination residency | Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Spears’ 21-acre estate in Thousand Oaks, California

On June 9, 2022, the “Toxic” artist and Asghari tied the knot at Spears’ estate in the Hidden Valley area of Thousand Oaks in front of 60 guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez.

The Princess of Pop purchased the pad in 2015 for $7.4 million. The house sits on a massive 21 acres and is

13,264 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There is a formal living and dining room, plus 35-foot great room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular mountain views. The kitchen is outfitted with a center island, wood cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a breakfast nook.

The amenities include an infinity pool with a separate spa and pavilion, a full outdoor kitchen, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and a tennis court.

Click here for photos of the home.

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1535429257614217219

RELATED: Inside Eminem’s Feud With Britney Spears

The singer and Asghari’s new Calabasas mansion

Spears and Asghari had been house hunting for some time and just days after saying “I do,” dropped $11.8 million on a stunning mansion in the Oaks community of Calabasas.

Their new digs boast seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion has more than 11,600 square feet of living space and sits on 1.6-acres. The single-level property also features vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, a formal dining room as well as a gourmet kitchen next to a room that opens up to an al fresco entertaining patio complete with a barbecue and fireplace. Some of the other amenities include a wine cellar, a home theater, a game room, a wet bar, a gym, lush gardens, and a pool with a giant waterslide.

TMZ reported that the star’s new abode is in the same neighborhood where Kevin Federline lives with their two sons, Sean and Jayden.

https://twitter.com/ELLEDecoFR/status/1541371259463688192

Other properties Spears has owned

Over the years the “I’m a Slave 4 U” hitmaker has owned several properties in exclusive neighborhoods in and around Los Angeles including a place in the Hollywood Hills, another in Malibu, and one in Beverly Hills. But Spears did have a couple places in other areas too.

Back in 1999, she bought a house for her mother just outside her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. The a brick home dubbed “Serenity” is where the songbird used to stay whenever she visited the area.

In 2001, Spears bought a penthouse in New York City. The NoHo apartment she purchased was previously owned by Cher, Russell Simmons, and Rolling StonesKeith Richards. In 2004, Spears sold the unit for $4 million.

RELATED: Did Prince William Stand Up Britney Spears After Scheduling a Dinner Date With the Singer?