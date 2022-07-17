Inside Christina Hall and ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young’s Relationship

Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young have a lot in common – they are both reality stars who have been married to Tarek El Moussa. The two women have commented on each other in the past, but where do they stand today? Here’s what we know about the Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset star’s relationship

(L-R) Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heather Rae Young said she ‘respects’ Christina Hall as a mom

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young met Tarek El Moussa one year after his divorce from Christina Hall was finalized. Young has said she enjoys being a “bonus mommy” to Hall and El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden.

The Selling Sunset star has also said that she respects how the Flip or Flop stars co-parent their kids. “Tarek and Christina have a really good relationship for the kids,” Young told US Weekly in March 2021. “And what I respect so much about both of them is, no matter what they’ve gone through – which, you know, everyone saw, there’s a lot of things out there – but no matter what they’ve gone through, they always put the kids number one.”

She revealed that the Christina on the Coast star communicates with her daily. “We communicate every day about the kids, either through text or in person, and I think just helping each other out when we need it,” Young explained. “If she needs a little bit more help, or I need a little bit more help, we help each other. If we need to borrow something, we let each other borrow things.”

She even said she thought Hall was a “great mom.” “Her and I, we get along great,” Young shared. “I think she’s a great mom, and I think she sees how much I love the kids, and I would do anything for them.”

Tarek El Moussa won't invite ex Christina Anstead to wedding with Heather Rae Young https://t.co/ELTirvNyXZ pic.twitter.com/yeIIIEG3Qn — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2020

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star didn’t invite Christina Hall to her wedding

Although Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young had a seemingly friendly relationship, the Selling Sunset star did not invite Hall and her second husband Ant Anstead, to her wedding when she married Tarek El Moussa.

“We don’t go to dinner with them, we don’t have lunch with them. We have a civil, great relationship for the kids, and that’s where it ends,” Young explained on an episode of PeopleTV’s Reality Check. “I don’t think I would like to have his ex at my wedding.”

Heather Rae Young appears to get in heated fight with Christina Haack https://t.co/ySqNVl2XCc pic.twitter.com/gaHCIWnNhv — Page Six (@PageSix) May 10, 2022

The reality stars reportedly had an intense fight at a children’s soccer game

In May, tensions between Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall boiled over at a children’s soccer game where they were photographed having a heated argument. Tarek El Moussa and Hall’s third husband, Josh Hall, were also involved in the fight.

But the next day, El Moussa and Hall’s 6-year-old son Brayden had emergency surgery, bringing the blended family together.

A representative for Hall later addressed the soccer game incident by telling US Weekly, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

Hall, Young, and El Moussa then shared posts on social media saying they were dedicated to co-parenting. “Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth,” Young wrote in her Instagram post. “Co-parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us.”

Heather Rae Young is pregnant with first child with Tarek El Moussa https://t.co/yck60J5zTt pic.twitter.com/N3wUsFClhr — Page Six (@PageSix) July 13, 2022

On July 13, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa revealed that they are expecting their first baby together. They shared the pregnancy news via matching Instagram posts featuring pictures from a maternity shoot. Christina Hall’s children, Taylor and Brayden, appeared in one of the announcement photos, showing their excitement over the newest addition to the family.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the reality TV couple captioned their posts.

Many of the Selling Sunset star’s friends, fans, and castmates have extended their congratulations. But Hall hasn’t yet commented publicly on the pregnancy news.

