Inside Drake’s $185 Million Baby Blue Private Jet He Got for Free

Drake is known for having expensive tastes (after all, his Instagram name is “Champagne Papi” for a reason), and the rapper even has his own $185 million private jet. Here’s what we know about Drake’s personal plane, how he got it, and why it’s causing controversy.

Inside Drake’s $185 million private jet

Drake is the proud owner of a massive converted Boeing 767 jet worth about $185 million. As far as personal planes go, Drake’s is much larger than average. The jet served as a cargo plane for 23 years before the rapper got it, and it has an impressive 206-ton cargo capacity and a 20,000-gallon fuel tank.

According to Insider, the former Degrassi star enlisted the help of Virgil Abloh to redesign and customize the jet. Abloh is best known as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton from 2018 until his death in 2021. He was also the founder and CEO of the luxury brand Off-White.

The outside of the jet is a baby blue color, with Drake’s OVO owl symbol emblazoned on both sides. The plane’s name, “Air Drake,” is also written prominently on the exterior.

The interior boasts multiple bedrooms, a private living room, a large cabin area full of leather recliners and velvet sofas, carpeted floors, lots of decorative mirrors, work areas, a theater area, and gold and hardwood accents. Homey accents like lamps and tables make the jet feel more like a luxury home in the sky rather than a transportation vehicle.

Drake’s private jet was a gift

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake’s net worth is estimated at $250 million, so he likely could have afforded the $185 million private jet. But the Grammy Award-winning rapper didn’t have to pay a dime for the plane because it was a gift from the Canada-based airline that made it, Cargojet.

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a statement provided by Cargojet (via Yahoo).

“We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements,” said Cargojet’s CEO, Ajay Virmani. “We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”

The rapper recently came under fire for seemingly taking a 14-minute flight

Drake and his private jet were recently at the center of some controversy after the Twitter account @CelebJets reported that the rapper took a 14-minute flight on the personal plane. Fans and activists complained that emissions from the frivolous flight from Hamilton, Ontario to Toronto had an unnecessarily negative impact on the environment.

But Drake responded to the criticism by commenting on the Instagram page of @RealTorontoNewz, which had picked up the story. “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” the Honestly, Nevermind rapper wrote. “Nobody takes that flight.”

