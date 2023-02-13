Inside ‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Celebration of Life Ceremony

It’s been nearly two months since the sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. His loved ones gathered recently in a well-deserved Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of him. Celebrities attended and gave emotional tributes.

He died by suicide in Dec. 2022

Fans were shocked when they tWitch took his own life just days before Christmas 2022. Leading up to his death, he appeared to be in good spirits. His Instagram posts were filled with dance videos and family moments with his wife, Allison Hoker, and their three children. They’d also completed an interview with Jennifer Hudson and talked about their love story and expanding their family.

TMZ reports that Hoker frantically ran into a local LAPD station on Dec. 13, stressing that her husband left without his car and wouldn’t answer her calls, which she says was out not typical behavior of his. A 911 call from a motel days a 14-minute walk from their family home came in hours later to report a man had been found dead by a hotel staff member in his room after he missed checkout. A coroner confirmed tWitch died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The media outlet later reported that tWitch checked into the motel room for one night, and put his phone on airplane mode intentionally so that he wouldn’t be disturbed. He also reportedly left a vague suicide note that hinted at his grappling with past struggles.

tWitch honored at emotional Celebration of Life Ceremony

The beloved dancer and DJ was laid to rest in a private ceremony two weeks after his passing. A larger memorial was held for family and friends on Feb. 11 in LA. Attendees included his former boss, Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady, Derek Hough, and Loni Love.

Per PEOPLE, the ceremony was filled with dancing, prayer, and fond memories of tWItch. DeGeneres, Brady, and Love all spoke about the impact he left on them and the world. Hoker and her eldest daughter delivered a touching eulogy. Also on the program was dance icon Debbie Allen, who introduced a video tribute. Country artist Mickey Guyton and singer Andy Grammer performed special tributes.

Hough praised Hoker in an Instagram post following the ceremony. “Today we honored and celebrated our dear friend. The love felt in the room was palpable, the speeches were pure and the celebration of his life was a rollercoaster of emotions,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have so much admiration for @allisonholker demonstrating grace, strength and courage during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to share this vulnerable moment all together. We love you tWitch.”

His widow files documents to access his estate

Unfortunately, tWitch died without a will. Radar Online reports that Holker has filed legal paperwork to become the owner of half his estate via a spousal property petition. The So You Think You Can Dance alum is seeking “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse.”

In the documents, Hoker says tWitch had little assets when they wed in 2013. “At the date of marriage, decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” she noted. She also says the two didn’t have any paperwork regarding assets.

“There are no written agreements between (Holker) and (Boss) providing for a non-pro-rata division of the aggregate value of the community property,” the filing read. She wants half of her husband’s production company, half of his Goldman Sachs Investment account, an interest in his royalties from Cast and Crew Productions and Disney, as well as royalties from SAG/AFTRA.