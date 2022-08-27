Inside Elton John’s $33 Million Mega-Mansion in Beverly Hills

Elton John is one of those entertainers who needs no introduction. The “Rocket Man” artist has been in the business for more than half a century and is one of the most famous and successful musicians of all time. He and his spouse, David Furnish, have two children, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, both born via surrogate. They also have a very impressive real estate portfolio as they own multiple homes in the U.S. and across the pond.

Here’s a look at some of their stunning properties including their 22-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills. Yes, you read that correctly; one of their houses has 22 bathrooms.

John’s Beverly Hills mansion

John and Furnish reside in a sprawling 20-acre property in Beverly Hills. Their mega-mansion located in the exclusive 90210 zipcode is a whopping 24,260 square feet with 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

The couple purchased the three-story Mediterranean villa in 2015 for $32.6 million. The abode has nine fireplaces, formal living and dining areas, and a huge garage where John keeps his luxury car collection. Some of the other amenities include a screening room, a wine cellar, an elevator, a game room, as well as a gym. And that’s just the inside. Outside you’ll find a pool, a pool house with a kitchen, and a tennis court.

The singer and the filmmaker also own another residence in the area that boasts over 4,200 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

2 estates in his home country

John has not one but two estates in his home country of England. He owns a townhome in London and a house in Old Windsor which he refers to as “the hub.”

The star has described the latter property as “tastefully over the top.” It has several different rooms including a library, a salon, an art gallery, and a chapel. While at this compound John imposes a no-tech rule, meaning no TVs and no phones.

The decor in his London townhouse was inspired by his late friend Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. It’s located in the posh Holland Park area of the city where many other celebrities like Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams live.

John’s summer retreat in France

Another one of John and Furnish’s lovely pads abroad is their “summer house” in the French Riviera.

The “I’m Still Standing” hitmaker bought his place just outside Nice, France back in the ’90s.

The compound boasts unparalleled views of the Mediterranean and the actual house is so large that it can be seen from the Promenade des Anglais. It features a large swimming pool and outdoor space for al fresco dining and entertaining as well.

John and Furnish also have properties in Atlanta and Venice, Italy.

