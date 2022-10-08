Inside Evan Peters and Emma Roberts’ Relationship, Domestic Violence Arrest, and Broken Engagement 

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts had a complicated, on-and-off relationship that spanned over seven years. Their love story included several TV and film roles together, a broken engagement, and a domestic violence arrest. Here’s what we know about the DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star’s relationship with Roberts.

(L-R) Emma Roberts and Evan Peters | Donato Sardella/WireImage

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts started dating after filming ‘Adult World’

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters met while working on the 2013 movie Adult World, but the two actors didn’t start dating until filming wrapped.

In a 2014 interview with Vulture, Peters admitted he had “a crush” on Roberts during filming. “I didn’t really know how to approach her or talk to her or any of that stuff,” he said. “And at the time I was a more introverted actor, trying to kind of stay into it and stay focused and not talk too much.”

But once they started spending time together outside of work, their relationship blossomed. “We started hanging out after the movie and I relaxed a little bit and she started getting my sense of humor,” Peters shared.

They went on to co-star in several seasons of the anthology TV series American Horror Story, often playing lovers.

Emma Roberts was arrested for domestic violence during her relationship with Evan Peters

According to reports, Evan Peters and Emma Roberts’ roller-coaster relationship drove their American Horror Story castmates crazy.

A source on the set of AHS: Freak Show told OK! Magazine that the couple was constantly kissing or fighting. “Basically, as soon as the director yells, ‘Cut,’ Emma and Evan are making out,” the source said. “That is, if they’re not screaming at each other.”

The fighting turned physical by 2013, when Roberts was arrested for a domestic violence incident in Canada. The police were called over a fight in the couple’s hotel room. When police arrived, they observed that Peters had a bloody nose and a bite mark. Roberts, who had no apparent injuries, was arrested. Peters decided not to press charges, and Roberts was released a few hours later (per TMZ). He was photographed comforting her as she cried shortly after the incident.

The two stars called off their engagement

Just five months after the domestic violence arrest, Evan Peters proposed to Emma Roberts. The Aquamarine star flaunted her gold and diamond engagement ring at several red carpet events.

The two stars broke off their engagement in 2015, only to reconcile a few months later in 2016. In March 2019, the two actors called it quits for good.

Roberts discussed the breakup with Cosmopolitan in May 2019.“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” she said. “Losing something is hard.”

She moved on with actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she had one son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. They broke up in January.

Peters dated singer Halsey for several months, but their relationship seemingly ended on bad terms in March 2020 – the pop star abruptly erased the actor from her social media, and liked a tweet condemning him.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

RELATED: ‘Triple Frontier’ Star Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication Following Emma Roberts Breakup