Inside ‘GMA’ Anchor Lara Spencer’s Stunning Connecticut Home

Lara Spencer is an author, producer, and television personality who has hosted multiple programs and reported on several events over the years.

These days, Spencer is a co-anchor on Good Morning America. She’s also a mom-of-two and married to MarketAxess CEO Rick McVey. Spencer previously gave a house tour of the family’s beautiful home in Connecticut. Here’s a look inside, plus some key design tips she shared.

Co-Anchor Lara Spencer on the set of ‘Good Morning America’ | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

A look inside Spencer’s house in Connecticut

Spencer has shared several snaps on social media that show glimpses of different rooms in her home. After she renovated her guesthouse during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic though, she gave a full tour of her place including the good finds she picked up from flea markets and thrift stores.

The video clip begins outside the home where a statue of a dog sits on the porch. Spencer, who used to host the HGTV series Flea Market Flip, proudly states: “Yep, found him at a flea market.”

After entering the house, Spencer walks through her living room and shares an important design tip explaining: “If you want to go monochromatic make sure that you have different textures.” Next up is the dining room before heading to the family room. The Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms with Vintage Treasures author revealed that the family room is one of her favorite spots in the house saying, “We live in this space, it’s a little yard sale, it’s a little redo.”

When touring her basement Spencer noted that’s where she was taping GMA segments during the COVID lockdowns calling it the “studio.”

Another highlight is her picture wall. At the time of the tour, it wasn’t yet completed and the news anchor admitted she still had a lot of work to do before it’s finished.

Spencer looked at over 100 houses before buying in Los Angeles

That isn’t the first time Spencer gave a tour inside her home. Several years back she invited cameras into her Hollywood Hills pad and said that she looked at more than 100 houses before deciding which to purchase.

“We looked at 104 houses and when we walked in there was this huge parrot that cursed at us … we didn’t see that as a good omen,” the HGTV host jokingly recalled, adding, “Once we got past him and the statues and the heavy drapes … I just felt like it needed some love and I was the girl to give it.”

Lara Spencer sitting on the couch in her Los Angeles home | Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And she did just that as she transformed the abode into a lovely open space with decor that adds pops of color throughout. When decorating your home, Spencer recommends “using one-of-a-kind objects that speak to who you are.”

Another important tip is to remember if you buy a vintage light fixture, take the time to rewire it to avoid potential fire hazards. She also says that chandeliers are a great light choice because that’s “the jewelry for your home.”

RELATED: Inside Michael Strahan’s Rarely-Seen New York City Home