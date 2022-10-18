Inside ‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis’ Longtime Los Angeles Mansion

Jamie Lee Curtis has been in the business for more than four decades. The daughter of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh has played some memorable roles in a number of blockbusters including Ophelia in Trading Places, Helen Tasker in True Lies, and Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday, as well Laurie Strode the iconic character she has played since 1978 in the Halloween films.

Today, Curtis has a net worth of $60 million and owns two mansions right next door to each other. Here’s a look at her beautiful Los Angeles homes.

Jamie Lee Curtis smiles in front of pumpkins on the carpet at the world premiere of ‘Halloween Ends’ in Los Angeles | Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Curtis purchased her Los Angeles mansion in 1992

Curtis and her husband director Christopher Guest bought a Spanish Colonial Revival house in LA back in 1992 and still reside there today. Curtis said that she knew she wanted the property the moment she saw it and could make it their dream home.

“I’m one of those impulsive people–I believe that I can make almost any place lovely; I can make it a home,” she told Architectural Digest. “Almost any house I see–it’s fabulous.”

At the time, Guest agreed that they should buy it and recalled: “It felt like a parklike setting. I was happy with that.”

A look inside Curtis and Guest’s longtime home

The couple’s mansion is located in Santa Monica and was built in 1929. They renovated the then-two-bedroom abode to add another bedroom and two more bathrooms. They also upgraded the electrical and plumbing systems, completely updated the kitchen, and changed the floor plans to make the space more open and airy.

When it comes to decorating Curtis has her own style saying: “I’m going to sound so pretentious, it’s sick but my goal for the house was to bridge something old and tired with a much more contemporary aesthetic, which is the way we live. It’s the blending of these two elements–an old traditional Mediterranean house with a sort of Zen. The thing I’m proud of is that blending, which is very much a part of me.”

“There’s nothing here that I haven’t actually touched, fretted, and agonized over,” she admitted “There’s not one piece that I didn’t go out and buy or that I can’t tell you a story about.”

They bought their neighbor’s home as well

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband director Christopher guest attend a screening of ‘Mascots’ together in Los Angeles | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In 2016, Curtis and Guest decided to purchase another pad and ended up buying the house right next door to their current home for $2.2 million.

That property, which was built in 1987, is 1,900 square feet and spread out over two floors with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also boasts lots of palm trees, lush green landscaping, and a swimming pool.

