Inside Hilary Duff’s Longtime Beverly Hills Home

Hilary Duff has been in the entertainment business since she was a child, starring in several commercials in the late ’90s. She then appeared in a few TV movies including The Soul Collector before she was cast as the title character in the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. The show catapulted her into superstardom and she became a teen idol.

Duff has continued working in TV throughout her career. And today the actor and singer is also a wife to musician Matthew Koma and a mother of three. But even she needs to get away every now and then so she created the perfect space in her house where she can do just that.

A tour of Duff’s Beverly Hills mansion

Before settling in her Beverly Hills pad, Duff had a place in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. But she moved out more than a decade ago and has been living in her current home ever since. Duff showed off her longtime residence to Architectural Digest in 2020 after she did some remodeling to make it her dream house.

The star bought the 5,260-square-foot Georgian-style abode in 2010 for $3.8 million. Duff gutted the interior to give it a more open concept. The house is two floors with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. There are formal and non-formal living and dining areas where the family can gather for meals as well as a breakfast nook. In her gourmet kitchen you’ll find a bold zig-zag backsplash.

“The tiles screamed at me when I first saw them,” Duff told Better Homes and Gardens. “They were so happy. I knew they’d bring a jolt of energy into the house.”

Her estate also boasts a play area for her children and a swimming pool with a waterslide and spa in the backyard.

Duff’s favorite piece of furniture in the house

When Duff furnished the inside of her mansion she wanted pieces that would make it look lived-in and cozy much like the water-stained credenza in her entryway.

In the How I Met Your Father actor’s home tour, she noted that one of her favorite pieces of furniture is her mid-century credenza. It dates back to the 1950s and was one of the first big purchases she ever made when she was around 18 years old.

Duff doesn’t share her bathroom because it’s where she can get away

One of the many beautiful spots in Duff’s home is her own en suite bathroom where she sometimes goes when she needs to break away from her hubby and children for a bit.

“I will hide from them in my bathroom,” Duff said revealing that she even takes weekly guitar lessons in the fully-furnished room.

However, Koma wishes they shared a bathroom.

“My husband thinks it’s sad that we don’t share a bathroom. He’s like, ‘We miss so much good hanging out time. I want to get ready with you,'” she explained adding, “I don’t think ‘I always want to get ready with you,’ but when I am putting on my makeup, he will sit on that couch. It’s sweet.”

