Inside ‘Insecure’ Alum Jay Ellis’ Italian Wedding

Insecure star Jay Ellis is a married man. He exchanged vows with his longtime love Nina Senicar in an international ceremony. Their wedding was a long time coming. Ellis and Senicar became engaged ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic and had plenty of time to plan their nuptials.

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis | Claudio Lavenia/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Who is Jay Ellis’ wife, Nina Senicar?

Senicar is a Serbian actress and model. Her credits include films Papillon and Mayhem, as well as a few Italian film and television shows. She has been dating Ellis since at least 2016. He spoke about his relationship with The Breakfast Club in 2017 but never mentioned Senicar by name, with The Game alum saying at the time, “I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship, and that’s where I leave it. I don’t really worry about anything else, and that’s it.”

Senicar revealed in a summer 2019 interview that she and Eliis were an item and confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child in the June 2019 issue of the Serbian magazine HELLO. She appeared on the cover when she was four months pregnant. Rumors spread earlier that the two were also engaged, with Senicar revealing that they would eventually marry in Italy.

“I’m sure that this role will be more important to me than any role in any film or series,” the mom and wife-to-be said in the interview with HELLO. Despite keeping their relationship on the hush, they’ve walked red carpets and have been photographed together and have publicly supported one another at events.

They welcomed their daughter, Nora Grace Ellis, in Nov. 2019. Senicar announced the birth on her Instagram account, captioning a post: “And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” she captioned the photo in part. The photo showed her and Ellis holding their newborn’s feet, with Ellis tagged in the photo.

The ‘Insecure’ star’s wedding was in Italy

Ellis shocked many by sharing a wedding photo to his Instagram. He captioned the photo: “July 9th, 2022…Per sempre.” They spoke about their wedding with Vogue, explaining they had to postpone their wedding twice.

Source: YouTube

“As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again. And we finally landed on July 9, 2022,” Senicar explained. But thankfully, they were able to have it in the destination of their choice, with Senicar noting Italy was the first place they traveled together.

They chose classic Dolce and Gabbana looks for their big day. Ellis donned a custom bordeaux tuxedo featuring peak lapels and silk satin trim with a white tuxedo button-up, a release shared. Senicar wore a white gown with a structured bustier with a gathered skirt and thigh-high split, with white satin strappy sandals. The ceremony was held at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, with vineyards and olive groves surrounding them.

He’s been notoriously private about his love life

Ellis has also shared a few moments of his family life on social media, but prefers to keep his personal life with Senicar private. “I have always been like, ‘Yo, my family is the one thing on this planet, when it’s all said and done, if it goes away today or tomorrow, it’s the only thing that I have that’s mine,’” Ellis told ESSENCE Magazine. “I never want my family to ever feel they had to sacrifice. …I never want that dynamic to change because at the end of the day, as we’re watching right now in this moment, stuff comes and goes fast.”

