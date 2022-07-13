Inside Jeff Bezos’ 2 $150 Million Private Jets

Jeff Bezos owns not just one but two luxury private jets worth several million dollars, and one of the Amazon founder’s famous friends has the same aircraft. Bezos’ jets have also stirred up controversy in the past. Here’s what we know about the tech billionaire’s private planes, the controversy surrounding them, and which of his celebrity pals purchased the same model.

Jeff Bezos owns multiple private jets

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is so wealthy that he owns not only one but two multi-million dollar private jets. He has two Gulfstream G-650ERs, which together cost about $150 million. With an estimated net worth of $133.1 billion, the pricey planes barely put a dent in Bezos’ pocket.

The Gulfstream G650ER is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines and can reach record-breaking speeds. They are considered luxury planes, with spacious interiors and the most sumptuous amenities. The jets have multiple living areas that can be reconfigured to accommodate business and leisure, and the custom seats convert into comfortable beds (per Prestige Online).

Bezos’ two Gulfstreams with the registration numbers N271DV and N758PB are technically owned by his private company, Poplar Glen. The tech billionaire also used to own a Dassault Falcon-900EX, which he sold in 2015 (per SuperYachtFan).

Jeff Bezos owns the same type of private jet as Kim Kardashian

The tech founder has the same model of private jets as his friend and fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS owner and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, recently dined at Bezos’ $165 million Los Angeles estate. Perhaps Kardashian and Bezos swapped stories about their private planes.

Forbes declared Kardashian a billionaire in 2021, noting that the bulk of her net worth came not from her TV shows but two of her businesses, SKIMS and the now-defunct KKW Beauty. The reality star also recently launched a new skincare line called SKKN, with the entire line costing $575. At that price point, the line of face creams and cleansers could help Kardashian purchase a second private plane, like her friend Bezos.

Kardashian’s jet actually cost far more than Bezos’, despite the two billionaires owning the same aircraft. The Amazon founder’s jet is closer to the base model and worth about $70 million. Kardashian extensively customized her plane, bringing the total cost up to $150 million.

Jeff Bezos stirred up controversy by arriving at a climate change summit in one of his private jets

The Amazon founder’s private jet caused controversy in 2021 when Jeff Bezos flew to the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Environmentalists called out the billionaire (along with hundreds of other attendees who arrived in their private planes) for the environmental damage caused by the flight.

Business Insider reported that more than 400 private jets carrying about 1,000 attendees (an average of 2-3 attendees per plane) were expected at the event, the purpose of which was to “bring together world leaders to commit to urgent global climate action.”

Bezos took one of his Gulfstreams to the climate summit, but a representative for the Bezos Earth Fund claimed that the billionaire used sustainable aviation fuel and offset all carbon emissions from his flights.

