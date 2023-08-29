Every year, thousands of people celebrate their engagements with lavish parties, where they welcome family and friends to eat, drink, and be merry. Many parties are understated affairs, while others pull out all the stops in honor of their big life event. However, it’s likely that few engagement parties are quite as lavish as the massive event that Jeff Bezos and his wife-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, just hosted.

The Amazon CEO and his fiancée have been together since early 2019, announcing their romance immediately after the revelation that Bezos was splitting from his wife of several decades. These days, Bezos and Sánchez are prepping for their upcoming nuptials, with a party that made headlines around the world.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez just threw a huge engagement party

Jeff Bezos | Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Bezos and Sánchez got engaged in May, announcing their intention to spend the rest of their lives together. The Amazon CEO and the journalist opted to celebrate their engagement in Italy, off the beautiful Amalfi Coast. As reported by People Magazine, the party was hosted on Bezos’ yacht, worth around $500 million.

The boat, dubbed Koru, is a stunner and is believed to be the largest sailing vessel in the world. While the boat itself is massive, it seems the gathering was kept quite small, reserved for a few close friends and family. As reported by Page Six, Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, attended the party, along with Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, American entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, and producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman. The publication reports that some celebrities were at the party as well, including Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble.

When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez start dating?

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Extra host / actress Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Bezos and Sánchez’s relationship has drawn a great deal of attention from the beginning. The two were first linked in January 2019, after reportedly meeting through Sánchez’s ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. As reported by Business Insider, Whitesell and the award-winning reporter had been separated for a few months before the romance with Bezos began.

Throughout the course of 2020, Bezos and Sánchez pursued their romance, even as fans gossiped about when the relationship actually started. If the chatter bothered the new couple, they didn’t let on, and in May 2023, they revealed that they were planning to get married.

Jeff Bezos announced his split from his first wife in January 2019

This is the second marriage for Bezos, who was with his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, for over 25 years. The power couple announced their split in January 2019, just hours before news of Bezos’ relationship with Sánchez went public. Bezos and his wife, who share four children, took to Twitter to post a joint statement. It read, in part: “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

The couple finalized the terms of their divorce in April 2019. With MacKenzie Scott’s stake in Amazon, she officially became one of the richest women in the world. As for Bezos, he was free to pursue his romance with his journalist love. The high-powered pair, having just celebrated their engagement amongst those they love best, are now preparing to tie the knot. The wedding, sure to be a grand affair attended by A-list stars, will undoubtedly make headlines and draw a lot of attention.