Inside Karl Urban’s Impressive Net Worth

People have seen Karl Urban’s face in major works over the years. From Star Trek to his brief role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has made a name for himself. Fans also can see his acting range in a few of his recent projects.

Karl Urban | Travis P Ball/Getty Images

Due to his talent, Urban has racked up significant wealth throughout his long career. Some people are curious about what his net worth is. They may feel unsurprised to know it is in the millions.

Karl Urban is worth millions

Throughout the years, Urban has gained over 50 acting credits. Many of them are from roles that have garnered him immense popularity. Since he has been in multiple successful projects, it is unsurprising that he has considerable wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban’s estimated net worth is $20 million as of 2022. However, the actor’s annual salary is unclear. Additionally, there are not many reports of how much he has made from his recent gigs.

Urban’s current source of income appears to be from the hit show The Boys on Amazon Prime. He is part of the main cast as Billy Butcher, and he will return for the upcoming fourth season. While his salary per episode is unknown, the series’ popularity likely earns him significant checks.

Urban has a couple of upcoming projects as well. He recently finished filming for Black Water Transit which will release in 2023. With such success in the industry, the actor could continue to grow his net worth.

Karl Urban gets his wealth from acting

WAIT. @KarlUrban played Eomer, too?



This guy is like Gary Oldman – unrecognizable from one character to the next. Eomer / Bones / Butcher / Skurge pic.twitter.com/JIbPIhYDYo — geek out Huntsville (@geekouthsv) August 17, 2022

Urban makes most of his money from acting, which he began doing when he was 8. His early career focused on television shows, but he did take on some film roles. It was not long until his career began to grow in the ’90s, and he soon took on larger projects.

During the 2000s, Urban’s fame increased when he landed a role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. According to IMDb, he first appeared in the second film and reportedly got a $400,000 bonus. However, the fantasy adaptation was not the only well-known franchise that earned him a lot of money.

The Star Trek reboot films retold the stories of the beloved characters, and Urban portrayed Bones. He played the doctor for all three movies, it has not been confirmed if he will be in the upcoming installment.

At the moment, Urban is still earning paychecks from multiple recent projects. For example, he appeared in The Sea Beast as Jacob. He also voices a character in ARK: The Animated Series.

Karl Urban doesn’t live an overly lavish lifestyle

If you want to see @KarlUrban win a Slate Emmy give us a "hell yeah" #Karl4SlateEmmys pic.twitter.com/8HIeVsvnnJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 6, 2021

Some of Urban’s money has gone to a home gym. According to Men’s Journal, the actor revealed that he built a custom gym at his house. He bought equipment like a Smith machine and a treadmill. He also has a leg press in his setup.

The at-home gym is primarily for helping Urban prepare for his roles. For The Boys, he wanted to focus on his leg work and adding thickening to his back. He made sure to put in plenty of effort for the character.

Other ways Urban spends his money likely include his fishing trips. He revealed that he loves the outdoors and enjoys fishing when he can. Some of the equipment he would need to buy is a fishing rod, lure, and bait. Not to mention, he has a boat that he uses.

There is not much information on how else Urban spends his money. Still, he no doubt can afford quality gifts for his family.

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Star Karl Urban Dealt With a Tragic Loss Just Like Butcher