Inside Kate Winslet’s Former New York City Penthouse and a Look at Her English Estate

It’s been more than 25 years since Kate Winslet portrayed the character Rose in the movie Titanic. Since then, she has gone on to star in numerous other films and won several awards. But even though she became a huge star, something Winslet never wanted to do was live near the bright lights of Hollywood, which is why her former and primary residences are nowhere near Tinseltown.

Here’s a peek inside her former New York City penthouse and some details about her mansion on the other side of the pond.

Winslet’s former New York City penthouse

Back in 2004, Winslet and her now ex-husband Sam Mendes bought a duplex penthouse in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan for around $5.7 million.

The unit is more than 3,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It boasts a 46-foot-wide open plan living room with 13-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and oversized windows offering unparalleled views of New York City. But perhaps one of the best things about the space is the 1,700 square foot wraparound roof deck accessible via French doors.

In 2020, the Mare of Easttown actor put the apartment up for sale and sold it in 2021 for $5.3 million.

Her estate in West Sussex

In 2013, Winslet and her current husband, Edward Abel Smith aka Ned Rocknroll, moved back to her native England and she eventually purchased an estate there for $3.8 million. However, far less is known about this property. What we do know is that the Grade-II 17th-century house is located on the English South Coast in West Sussex’s quiet village of West Wittering. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also has a place in the seaside town.

Winslet’s home has eight bedrooms, and outback there is a large yard with lush greenery, an inground pool, and a pool house.

Some reports claim that the public may have seen the inside of her adobe because parts of Blackbird were filmed at her residence. But according to other reports, the house shown in the movie is not the star’s home and belongs to one of her neighbors who she convinced to rent the property for production.

Winslet says she’s paranoid about this happening in her house

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor has revealed that one thing she’s pretty paranoid about happening in her house is a fire.

Back in 2011, she and her children escaped uninjured when a fire during a tropical storm destroyed Richard Branson’s Caribbean home where they were staying. Winslet has said she still feels the impact of the blaze all these years later.

“That was probably the biggest crisis that I’ve ever faced,” she told Candis magazine (per the Daily Mail). “It obviously makes you more anxious, and I’m now paranoid about house fires, which I didn’t use to be. I’ll constantly make sure I’ve turned off the stove, blown out all the candles, I’m always unplugging hairdryers and hot tongs and checking them obsessively three times to make sure that yes, I really did unplug them and I really did switch them off.”

