Inside Kelly Clarkson’s All-White Los Angeles Mansion

Kelly Clarkson‘s name has been in the headlines a lot lately. The singer and talk show host blew fans away with her amazing rendition of Dolly Parton‘s “I Will Always Love You” during a tribute at the ACM Awards on March 7. Then the next day, it was reported that she and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock reached a divorce settlement.

Here are the details on which of Clarkson’s homes Blackstock will continue to live in, and a look inside her beautiful Los Angeles mansion where Clarkson now resides.

‘The Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson | Helen Healey/NBC

Clarkson sold her massive Tennesee property

Back in 2013, the American Idol winner bought a sprawling 20,000 square-foot lakeside mega-mansion near Nashville in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $2.8 million. In June 2021, she sold it for $6.3 million.

Clarkson’s former abode featured seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with sweeping double staircases in the main entryway. In addition, there are formal living and dining areas, a wet bar with custom horse bar stools, and a built-in home theater.

Located on the 4-acre property you’ll also find a sand volleyball court, a huge water fountain, and a backyard with brick tree-lined paths and a children’s playland.

Inside Clarkson’s $5 million Los Angeles Mansion

After closing on the sale of her Tennesse estate, Clarkson purchased a new mansion in Los Angeles’ exclusive Toluca Lake neighborhood for $5.4 million. The songbird’s new LA residence sits on an acre of land and has just under 5,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The outside of the luxurious home, like much of her furniture and decor inside, is all white and there’s a reason for that.

“I got a new house, it’s very white and clean,” the star said during an episode of her talk show. “I just wanted to feel happy. The color [makes] me feel very good.”

The Colonial-style home was built in 1936 and renovated in 1985, then updated again in 2018. Today, it boasts plenty of amenities including a grand center entrance hall, multiple fireplaces, a dining room that leads to a covered terrace, a chef’s kitchen, a sunroom, walk-in closets, spacious lawns, a tennis court and pavilion, a pool and spa, and a guest house with its own bathroom and kitchen.

The singer and Blackstock reached a divorce settlement for her Montana ranch

On March 8, People reported that Clarkson and Blackstock reached a divorce settlement. The former couple agreed on joint custody of their two kids, River and Remington, who will primarily reside with The Voice judge in LA. Clarkson’s monthly child support payments will be $45,601. She’ll pay Blackstock spousal support payments of $115,000 per month as well until Jan. 31, 2024, and a one-time sum of just over $1.3 million.

Their children will travel to Montana when they stay with their father at Clarkson’s ranch. Because the “Miss Independent” artist still owns that property Blackstock will pay $2,000 a month to live there until he moves out at a later date.

The publication also noted that Reba McEntire’s stepson will get “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses” along with “multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles.”

RELATED: Inside Dolly Parton’s Nashville Home