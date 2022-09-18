Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home

Kelsea Ballerini recently gave a tour of her new Nashville, Tennessee home. Here’s what the country star shared about her new house and what it means to her.

Kelsea Ballerini shares what home means to her

Kelsea Ballerini | John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini believes a home should be a reflection of who you are. She tells The Spruce she wants to have a space where guests feel comfortable and don’t have to worry about things like taking their shoes off.

“I think your home should reflect you,” says Ballerini. “For me, I love to have a space where people feel like they don’t have to take off their shoes, but they can if they want to.”

Ballerini also doesn’t mind what people wear when they visit her home. She goes as far as saying it doesn’t even matter if guests are a little messy and spill wine.

“And come over in your sweatpants and if you spill wine—unless it’s on that one bench seat—that’s OK, nothing’s going to ruin the space,” she tells The Spruce. “I wanted something that reflected that kind of energy. I think to each their own. I think the house should be whatever they want it to be.”

Kelsea Ballerini moved from a condo to a modern farmhouse

Ballerini upgraded her living space from a condo to a farmhouse. Before this, she lived in a one-bedroom apartment and a townhouse. Moving to a farmhouse was a big change, but she was up to the task. Ballerini collaborated with interior designer Lindsay Rhodes to make the space her own.

“I have a dog, and I grew up on a big piece of land,” says Ballerini. “I realized that I needed to connect with that part of myself again. It’s a small lot; it’s half an acre, but it’s just enough for this chapter of life.”

Ballerini says her style has changed over the years. She says her condo was a bit “over-the-top” and “whimsical,” so she wanted her next living space to have a more “mature” theme.

Ballerini loves florals, so she made sure to incorporate this into her space. She has a rose pattern on her office walls. In addition, she chose a Gucci floral print for the tearoom walls and ceiling, and a wood wallcovering for the walls and seating.

“I felt like my style was changing a bit,” she says. “I still love an element of patterns and color and texture, but I wanted this house to be a little more mature feeling.”

One thing Ballerini didn’t want was white walls throughout the home. According to the publication, white walls give her anxiety, so she added wallpaper. “I’m a maximalist and I love wallpaper,” Ballerini tells The Spruce.

Kelsea Ballerini says her office is her ‘safe’ place

The one place in Ballerini’s home that offers her a sense of safety is her office. She says it’s where she can relax and be creative. “If I am working from home in any capacity, whether it’s Zooms, writing, or whatever, I’m here,” she says.

“It’s become such a safe, creative place for me,” continues Ballerini during her interview with The Spruce. “I come here in the morning with a cup of coffee and just sit with my guitar and play for a little bit. Or I pull up a blank Word document and see if I have anything that feels inspiring.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Says She Had a ‘Free-Range’ Childhood