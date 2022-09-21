A Look at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oceanfront Malibu Homes

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the entertainment business for more than three decades and has become a Hollywood A-list actor. When he’s not starring in blockbusters, he’s making headlines for his relationships with models.

DiCaprio has a net worth of over $250 million with an impressive real estate portfolio. Here are some of the homes the star owns, plus how much you’ll have to spend if you want to rent out one of his mansions.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DiCaprio recently sold one of his Malibu homes

DiCaprio has owned several homes in Southern California and has been known to change addresses almost as much as he changes girlfriends. Over the years he has bought and sold a number of properties in Malibu but he did own one house for more than 20 years.

He purchased a beach bungalow in 1998 for $1.7 million. The two-story abode is 1,765-square feet with three bedrooms and two-bathrooms. The beachouse features beamed ceilings, light-filled interiors, and walls of glass. It also boasts multiple decks for amazing views of the Pacific Ocean.

When DiCaprio listed the home, Coldwell Banker Realty dubbed it the “best house” on Carbon Beach. It ended up selling for $10.3 million less three months after it the market.

Leonardo DiCaprio arriving in an eco-friendly POLESTAR 2S car to the ‘Don’t Look Up’ world premiere | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

The actor bought another beachfront Malibu retreat

In 2021, DiCaprio shelled out $13.8 million for another Malibu residence. Like his other Malibu pads this is also an oceanfront property. It’s 3,268 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The house was built in 2005 and sits on a secluded beach in Blue Whale Estates, a little-known gated community of only five homes offering the The Wolf of Wall Street star tons of privacy.

Some of DiCaprio’s neighbors include recording artist Neil Diamond and CEO of the tech company Parasoft Elizabeth Kolawa.

Some of the Oscar winner’s other digs include a Palm Springs mansion, his main compound in Los Angeles’ Bird Streets section, several luxury condos in New York City, and a private island off the coast of Belize. In addition, he has a Beverly Hills estate that he’s now renting out.

How much it cost to rent DiCaprio’s Beverly Hills estate

In 2022, DiCaprio listed his Beverly Hills house as a rental property.

The Don’t Look Up actor bought the home a year earlier and did extensive renovations. The 1930s estate is 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless appliances and an eat-in island. In an adjacent breakfast nook there are floor-to-ceiling French doors that spill open to an al fresco dining terrace.

Outback you’ll also find a large pool, a firepit, olive trees, and a guesthouse.

So just how much is it to rent the place? According to Mansion Global, DiCaprio is asking $32,500 a month.

