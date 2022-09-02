Inside Marilyn Monroe’s Homes, From Her Sherman Oaks Studio to Her New York Lake House

Marilyn Monroe became an iconic star whose image remained popular decades after her death. However, she came from humble beginnings. She spent some time at an orphanage in Los Angeles and went through multiple homes during her childhood.

When she was a teenager, Monroe left a tumultuous life and got a place of her own. She lived in several houses throughout her life. These are just some of the houses Marilyn Monroe called home before she died.

A few of Marilyn Monroe’s early homes

American actress Marilyn Monroe (1926 – 1962) poses outside her home during a photo call, California, USA, 1956. | Gene Lester/Getty Images

Naturally, Marilyn Monroe resided in houses in locations like Los Angeles and New York. According to Style, she moved into her first home after growing up in the foster care system. She was 16 when she lived in a studio flat with her first husband, James Dougherty, in Sherman Oaks.

Monroe then bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills with her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, in the early 1950s. The house had a view of Runyon Canyon, and it contained four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The two-story home also had a large backyard, and the rent was $237.82 per month.

However, Monroe did not live on the property for long. Her stay at the mansion lasted for about nine months before she and DiMaggio got a divorce. The place went up for sale in 2018, and a couple bought the property for about $2.7 million.

Other examples of homes she owned

After selling the mansion, Monroe decided to live in a penthouse at the Granville Towers, an extravagant West Hollywood building. The interior of the penthouse features a French Normandy design, and the view allowed Monroe to live in style.

The residence went under the ownership of other people over the years. Portia de Rossi lived in the Granville Towers penthouse during the 2000s. Later, the place went up for sale for around $2.49 million.

Eventually, Monroe moved to New York and bought a lake house in 1956. There, she lived with her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller. The couple also owned properties in Connecticut and New York City.

The New York mansion that the two purchased had six bedrooms, featuring a luxurious French Country style. The last known value of the property was $1.65 million in 2017.

Marilyn Monroe last resided in a house in Brentwood

Marilyn Monroe would eventually return to the city she grew up in and buy one last house before she died. Following her divorce in 1961, she purchased a Mediterranean-style house in Brentwood. The L-shaped building has been around since 1929, and she spent roughly $75,000 on it.

The Spanish Colonial Revival is a spacious home with four bedrooms. The interior also contains three bathrooms and a fireplace in a Mexican-tile style. Meanwhile, the exterior features a pool, guesthouse, and fruit trees.

On August 5, 1962, the police found that Monroe had died in her Brentwood home. She was 36 years old, and authorities ruled overdose as the cause of death. Subsequent owners felt as if Monroe haunted the place in the years following her death.

Monroe’s final home is worth quite a bit of money. In 2017, the property was put on the market. A buyer acquired the house for $7.25 million.

