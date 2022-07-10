Inside Novak Djokovic’s Mansions and Penthouses Around the Globe

You can’t talk about all-time great tennis players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal without mentioning Novak Djokovic as well. The Serbian pro is also one of the best in the sport as he’s won more Australian Open titles than anyone else.

Djokovic has an impressive real estate portfolio too with several properties around the world. Here’s more about his mansions and penthouses from Miami to Monte Carlo.

Novak Djokovic celebrating his victory holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup | Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Djokovic’s stunning Miami abode

In 2020, the athlete bought a unit in Miami Beach’s posh Eighty Seven Park building which was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

Djokovic’s pad has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a ton of amenities including white-glove concierge service, two private swimming pools, an underground spa, a sauna, a fitness center, a wet bar, and amazing views of the park as well as the ocean and Biscayne Bay.

“I was inspired by the unmatched level of service, exclusive park access, in-house botanist, and panoramic views of both land and sea,” the tennis star said per Du Jour.

The tennis player’s New York penthouses

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a men’s Singles Final match | Julian Finney/Getty Images

In addition to his condo in Miami, Djokovic has luxury penthouses in another American city.

In 2017, he bought not one but two apartments at 565 Broome in New York City for $10.1 million. Both are located in the Big Apple’s Soho neighborhood but the units are not next to one another therefore he can’t combine them.

So what are they like inside?

The penthouses feature heated oak flooring throughout, a huge kitchen with lava stone countertops and top-of-the-line appliances, custom-made furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Many apartments in the building have their own swimming pools but there is also a shared rooftop pool for residents. Other amenities include a lounge, a library, a media room, and a gym with a spa.

Djokovic’s Monte Carlo residence and Marbella mansion

Back in 2007 when his career was just taking off, Djokovic decided to make Monte Carlo his primary residence and purchased a hillside property overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The tennis pro was introduced to the area by his former coach Riccardo Piatti who resided there. Monaco is popular with many athletes because it’s a tax haven and has state-of-the-art training facilities. Djokovic trained at the Monte Carlo Country Club for many years.

In 2020, he decided to shift his home base to Spain so he and his family moved to their mansion in Marbella.

The $10 million Marbella abode is a Moroccan-style villa with nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Its amenities include scenic views of the sea and mountains, a home gym, a swimming pool with jacuzzies, a sauna, a private spa, a Turkish bath, and of course a tennis court.

