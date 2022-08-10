Inside Olivia Newton-John’s California Ranch and Other Real Estate She Sold After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Grease star and singer Olivia Newton-John died after a long battle with breast cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news via her social media accounts on Aug. 8, 2022, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Here’s more on Newton-John’s ranch where she spent her final days, plus a look inside the Australian farm she sold in 2019 after her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Newton-John’s California horse ranch where she spent her final days

Newton-John purchased the horse ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley outside Santa Barbara in 2015 for $4.69 million. According to the New York Post, the ranch went on the market in 2019, a year after Newton-John revealed she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The home on the 12-acre ranch was built in 2008. It has more than 4,450 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also features a four-car garage, a horse track, stables, and a barn. Some of its other amenities include a pool, a cabana, an outdoor kitchen, and stunning views of the mountains.

However, as the Post noted, she decided not to sell it and in 2021, transferred full ownership of the estate to Easterling. It became the property where Newton-John spent her last days. Speaking about the ranch, her friend and publicist Michael Caprio told the publication: “They loved it.”

In an interview with Reader’s Digest during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Newton-John said: “I feel guilty for saying it, but I’ve actually enjoyed not being able to go anywhere. My life has always been about being on planes and traveling and staying in hotels, so to be in one place for almost a year has been blissful.



“And it’s been wonderful having so much time at home. I’ve been able to do things like clean out closets and garages. I’ve also learned how to make bread, I’ve done arts and crafts-y things, and have hung out with my animals and my husband. I haven’t been bored for one second.”

A look inside the star’s Australian farm she sold after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The ranch Newton-John did sell following her stage 4 diagnosis is a sprawling farm in New South Wales.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom main residence and one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest suite sits on a whopping 189 acres. The property boasts its own rainforest, a natural waterfall, two dams, a creek, and native bird populations as it borders the Victoria Park Nature reserve.

One month after it was listed, the farm sold for $4.6 million.

Newton-John also once owned a home in Florida’s Palm Beach County as well. In 2009, she paid $4.1 million for the waterfront abode in Jupiter Inlet Colony and unloaded it for $5 million in 2016. And in the ’90s, she sold a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu to television producer Neal Martens.

Newton-John opened a cancer & wellness center and founded a health retreat in Australia

Olivia Newton-John's life-saving legacy will live on in Melbourne forever through the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre at Austin Health.



In addition to her acting and singing, the star was also known for her philanthropy and advocacy for cancer research. In 2005, she co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa, a health retreat in Australia’s Byron Bay. Then in 2012, she opened the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne’s Austin Hospital. She launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation as well.

“The idea is to fund research into kinder ways to treat cancer, to prevent cancer, and to live well with cancer,” she told Forbes. “So (as a result of) all those things, I believe, we will eventually see a world beyond it where it’s just treated as any other illness that you can kind of control and live well with and, of course, hopefully, cure it.”

Newton-John is survived by her husband, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, her sister Sarah Newton-John, her brother Toby Newton-John, and several nieces and nephews.

