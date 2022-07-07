Inside Rafael Nadal’s Beachfront Mansion and Superyacht

Rafael Nadal is one of the most successful tennis players in the world. The “King of Clay” is also one of the most private but in 2022 he confirmed reports that he will be a dad telling Sky Sports: “I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live more peacefully with a lower profile. I don’t expect that my life will change much with it.”

Now fans want to know more about his life off the court including what the home where Nadal and Maria Francisca “Xisca” Perello are raising their baby is like. Here are the details on their mansion in Spain as well as a look at Nadal’s private yacht and jet.

Rafael Nadal reacting with a smile to his ATP Exho singles match | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Nadal and Perello’s mansion in Mallorca, Spain

Nadal and his wife own more than one home. They have luxury properties in Spain and around the world including a villa in the Dominican Republic. But a home the couple purchased and spent seven years renovating to make it their dream house is in Mallorca (Majorca).

Nadal bought the abode for just over $3 million in 2013. It’s located on the beach in Porto Cristo and has 10,764 square feet of living space. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns in 2020 is when fans got to see different areas inside the tennis star’s mansion for the first time. Nadal shared photos in his home gym as he urged everyone to stay active. He also posted snaps as he was relaxing in his living room, and when he was cooking up meals in his kitchen.

The property offers amazing views of the coast, has direct sea access, and is near the popular Sa Cova de Correus.

Hoy también toca cocinar para mi y para mi mujer…

Espero que todos estéis bien y en casa cuidándose. Fuerza y mucho ánimo #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #tuttoandràbene #jerestechezmoi #istayhome #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/jIORfzJoeZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 24, 2020

The athlete’s superyacht

Another place where Rafa spends time is aboard his yacht.

In 2019, he sold his 76-foot Italian-built motor yacht for $2 million and picked up a customized 80 Sunreef Power catamaran for around $6 million.

The superyacht has four private cabins and can accommodate up to 12 guests. It’s complete with a flybridge large enough for the hot tub, a wet bar, and a pool. The main deck has an open-plan kitchen and the master suite with a bathroom and a spacious wardrobe closet. There’s also a storage garage for jet skis and a Seabob.

Nadal’s private jet and luxury cars

Nadal travels in luxury by air as well.

He bought a Cessna Citation CJ2+ jet for $6.7 million. Only 223 of the jets were made and each costs around £220,000 a year to maintain. It’s powered by two Williams-Rolls FJ44-3A-24 engines, which offer 2,490 pounds of thrust. The Spaniard’s Cessna Citation CJ2+ can accommodate up to eight passengers.

When it comes to four wheels, Nadal reportedly drives an Aston Martin DBS and a Mercedes-Benz SL55, both of which cost up to six figures.

