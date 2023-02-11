Inside Salma Hayek’s 14-Bedroom Haunted London Mansion

Salma Hayek began her career appearing in television shows in her native Mexico. Today, she stars in Hollywood blockbusters and has established herself as an A-list actor and international superstar.

In 2009, she married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault and they have one daughter, Valentina, together. The family also has some luxury properties where they reside including a stunning 14-bedroom property in London. The only problem is that it’s haunted, according to Hayek and Valentina. Here’s a look inside the property and what strange things have gone on there.

Salma Hayek smiles on the carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Hayek and Pinault moved out of longtime Bel Air Estate

Back in 2007, Hayek and Pinault purchased Kelsey and Camille Grammer’s former Bel Air estate for $13.5 million. The 8,000-square-foot pad has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms along with amazing views of L.A. basin and Century City skyline.

As Dirt reported, the couple said goodbye to their longtime property in 2020. Plans were submitted at the time to demolish the entire residence and replace it with a 17,500 mega-mansion but it was never announced if those plans were approved.

Pinault and Hayek’s 14-bedroom London home

Luckily the couple has a few other places where they can call home, and one is located across the pond in London, England.

The 14-bedroom villa is located on Bishops Avenue where you’ll find some of the priciest flats in the city. The abode Hayek and Pinault reside in now is also where pop star Justin Bieber once lived.

Tiffany Haddish stayed at the mansion in 2020, when she and Hayek filmed Like A Boss together. She thought the house with its many bedrooms resembled a palace. “[Salma] let me come to her house in London and sleep,” Haddish said on Good Morning America (per Hello!). “She got this princess bed — you know, she’s like the richest person I know — she got this bed that’s a circle and it’s got like a canopy and it was like a princess bed. I felt like Sleeping Beauty!”

In addition to all its bedrooms, some of the house’s other amenities include an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a tennis court.

Haddish did not mention anything about ghosts, but Hayek says the place is haunted.

Hayek says the residence is haunted

During an appearance on the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hayek revealed that her family and people who work for her have witnessed strange, unexplained happenings in the mansion.

“I didn’t see this, but some bodyguard didn’t want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself,” the Eternals star told the talk show host. “Lights go on and off. The doors and the windows open and close. I’ve seen some of it. A lot of other people in the house have seen it.”

Hayek’s daughter explained that she got it worse than anybody though because she saw the ghosts on two occasions.

The actor ended up hiring someone to come out to the house to try and rid it of any spirits. That person said there were about 20 ghosts lurking in the home but he was able get most of them out except for a few that didn’t want to leave. Perhaps all those ghosts were the reason Bieber moved out.