Inside Shailene Woodley’s Light-Drenched LA Home

Shailene Woodley has never made her wanderlust a secret. Travel has always been an important part of the actor’s life and, fortunately, her chosen career path allows her to do plenty of it. But Woodley hasn’t just relied on her job to allow her to see the world. At 19, the actor gave up nearly all of her belongings and lived out of a suitcase. This allowed her to explore living in places all over the world. But, for now, it seems as if the actor is putting down roots. Woodley recently purchased a stunning midcentury home in Los Angeles.

Where is Shailene Woodley’s new home and how much money did she pay for it?

For a famous actor, Woodley often likes to keep a low profile. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Endings, Beginnings star quietly purchased her new home through an off-market deal. Dirt reports that Woodley dropped a cool $4.4 million on the house which is located in Beachwood Canyon, a community in the famous Hollywood Hills. Built in 1958 by architect Kazumi Adachi, the house sits on 0.36 acres of land and is 3,342 square feet.

What are some features of the Hollywood Hills house?

There are plenty of things to love about Woodley’s new digs. For one, it affords the Divergent alum plenty of necessary privacy. As the house sits behind a gate and is surrounded by trees, it actually cannot be seen from the street. With four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for Woodley to host friends and family in her home if she so chooses. The house also boasts a private studio that is perfect for working on scripts or any other art that she’s interested in.

Nature is also a huge component of Woodley’s house. Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of welcome sunshine into the home, making it a light-drenched paradise. Sliding glass doors also accommodate the indoor-outdoor living that LA is famed for. On the off chance that it’s not warm and sunny in Southern California, the Big Little Lies star can still enjoy her kidney-shaped pool, which is heated by solar panels. Fans of Woodley will also recall that she loves to hike and the 600 acres of land that her home borders will offer her plenty of options.

Woodley’s new home is a drastic change from her life of minimalism

It’s no surprise that Woodley has purchased such a beautiful oasis to call home. Back in 2018, she told Net-a-Porter that she was on the hunt for a house. “I do want a home now,” Woodley explained. “I lived a very minimalistic life for many years – toothbrush, deodorant, two pairs of jeans, a pair of leggings for yoga, sweater and jacket, really bare essentials. I was a very serious woman for so long, I didn’t allow myself the frivolous nature of being a human being and having human experiences.”