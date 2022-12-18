Inside Shawn Mendes’ $1.75 Million Toronto Penthouse Condo With Breathtaking Views

Shawn Mendes has a gorgeous penthouse condo in Toronto, Canada, not too far from his hometown. Here’s what we know about the “It’ll Be Okay” singer’s Toronto home and the therapy program he started to support the city.

Shawn Mendes owns a $1.75 million penthouse condo in Toronto, Canada

In July 2017, Shawn Mendez bought a penthouse condo in downtown Toronto, not too far from his hometown of Pickering. The then-19-year-old paid $1.75 million for the top-floor space, according to Strange Buildings. Fans got a glimpse of the apartment in Mendes’ 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

The building was built in 2011, and the singer’s 1,444 square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One of the home’s best features is a 750-square-foot outdoor area with stunning panoramic views of the city. The incredible views continue inside, as the living room features floor-to-ceiling windows showing the nearby Rogers Center.

Besides the purchase price of $1.75 million, Mendes pays additional monthly fees estimated at $1,114 for other services and amenities like maintenance and security.

Shawn Mendes started a music therapy program at a hospital near his Toronto penthouse condo

The “Señorita” singer is dedicated to his hometown area – not only did Shawn Mendes buy a penthouse condo in Toronto, but he also started a music therapy program at the nearby children’s hospital.

In September, People reported that Mendes had launched a music therapy program called Wonder of Music at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). He committed $1 million from the Shawn Mendes Foundation to “support various music therapy activities including songwriting, music education, and the creation of original pieces of music set to the sounds of a patient’s heartbeat.”

“SickKids is a very special place to me and my hometown of Toronto, and I’m so honored to support such an important program,” the 24-year-old said in a press release. “Music has made such a profound impact in my life and is no doubt a form of therapy to me. I can only hope the Wonder of Music Program will help SickKids patients, families, and staff benefit from its power as well.”

Mendes also launched a line of Martin guitars made with sustainable wood and recycled parts, and Martin Guitar made a contribution to Wonder of Music as part of the launch.

Fans love the singer’s ‘modest place’

Shawn Mendes fans adore how “humble” the singer is for owning such a “modest” condo in Toronto when he could afford an even more grandiose home. They shared their opinions on Mendes’ place in the comments section of a YouTube video showing a tour of the condo.

“I love how it’s not a giant mansion lol I was lowkey expecting that,” wrote one fan, while another said, “This is a very modest place for someone with his wealth and status. I love the humility.”

“It’s so comfy, and perfect for Shawn’s humble lifestyle,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “That’s quite modest for a pop star! and for toronto…”

Others were happy to see the singer stay loyal to his hometown. “I’m so happy that Shawn decided to stay in Toronto,” one fan wrote. “I’m from Toronto and having him here makes it much more special.”