Inside Shawn Mendes’ New House, a $4.6 Million Parisian Villa in Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes just bought a new house, and it’s a stunning Parisian-style villa in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted areas. Here’s what we know about the “It’ll Be Okay” singer’s new home, as well as his penthouse in Canada.

Shawn Mendes bought a $4.6 million Parisian villa in Los Angeles

In November, Dirt reported that Shawn Mendes had just purchased a house in Beverly Grove, one of the best places to live in California.

The musician paid $4.6 million for the 1974 Parisian-style villa, which was rebuilt this year. The 4,000-square-foot home sits on a 6,271-square-foot lot and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It boasts a two-car garage, a zero-edge swimming pool, a “cathedral-style” guest house, a grassy lawn, and a “privacy lounge.”

The remodeled two-story villa now has a contemporary Parisian villa vibe, featuring French-influenced architectural flourishes and a clean, minimal European aesthetic. There are earthy colors and textures throughout, including intricate stonework, cream-colored plaster, and expansive marble slabs.

The visual centerpiece of the home is an eye-catching kitchen island with curved edges lined in hand-applied pleated French clay. The kitchen has peaceful views through sliding glass doors of an Italian-inspired outdoor area full of dozens of mature Italian cypress trees.

Shawn Mendes also has a $1.75 million penthouse in Toronto, Canada

The singer may have just picked up a new house in Los Angeles, but this isn’t Shawn Mendes’ first home. The musician also has a slick penthouse in downtown Toronto, not too far from his hometown of Pickering.

According to Strange Buildings, Mendes paid $1.75 million for the top apartment, which boasts a 750-square-foot outdoor area with stunning panoramic views of the city. The building was built in 2011, and Mendes’ 1,444 square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows with a great view of the Rogers Center.

Besides the purchase fee of $1.75 million, Mendes must also pay additional monthly fees estimated at $1,114 for other amenities and services like security and maintenance. Fans got a look at the apartment in Mendes’ 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

The singer used to live with his former girlfriend, Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two years, and they used to live together in the “Havana” singer’s Los Angeles house. Cabello listed the $3.95 million home for sale one week before publicly announcing her breakup from Mendes.

Mendes and Cabello had a bit of bad luck while living in the 3,500-square-foot house. In March 2021, the property was broken into and robbed while the couple was home.

According to TMZ, the burglars broke in through a window but quickly fled the scene when they realized the musicians were there. They grabbed the keys to Mendes’ Mercedes-Benz and stole his car on their way out. The vehicle was later recovered and returned to the singer in good condition.