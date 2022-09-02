Inside Steven Spielberg’s Los Angeles Compound With His Own Vineyard

Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous directors of all time. He’s been making movies for nearly 50 years and chances are you’ve seen one or several of his films. He’s produced and directed countless blockbusters including Jaws, Gremlins, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, E.T., Back to the Future, and Jurassic Park to name a few.

Almost as impressive as his film resume is his real estate portfolio. Here’s a look at some of the places Speilberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, have called home including their former beachfront Malibu pad and the $17 million Los Angeles compound that has its own vineyard.

Steven Spielberg speaks onstage at the 40th Anniversary Screening of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM

Spielberg’s former Malibu home and his current Pacific Palisades mansion

Speilberg used to live in a stunning beachfront property in Malibu. The abode is about 8,000 square-foot and features nine bedrooms and six bedrooms. Some of the home’s amenities include a private massage room, a library, a home theater, and a pool. There is a detached two-bedroom guest house on the grounds which occupies 150 feet of beach frontage offering breathtaking ocean views.

Spielberg sold the place in 2015 for between $25-$35 million.

Since the ’80s, the director has owned a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. He completely renovated that home taking it from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. It has five bedrooms, six bedrooms, a Hobbit-inspired room, and it’s own vineyard on the property.

“I was attracted to the house by the site and the location of the property,” Spielberg previously told Architectural Digest. “The view was from Los Angeles International Airport all the way to Malibu. On the left it was flanked by beautiful trees. On the right it was flanked by Will Rogers State Park, which was the most attractive thing about the site. I knew they could never destroy the park view with homes. It was like going to Hawaii and finding the perfect cove.”

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg attend the EE British Academy Film Awards | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The ‘Quelle Barn’ estate in the Hamptons

Another one of the pair’s massive homes can be found on the opposite coast in The Hamptons. They have an estate in East Hampton that sits on more than five acres of land and is partially oceanfront and partially on a cove. Their property is known as “Quelle Barn.” The house overlooks a pond and outback there is a massive swimming pool. There’s large guest house on the grounds too for whenever family and friends want to stay over.

Spielberg and Capshaw also own some other properties in New York including a 6,000 square-foot Manhattan apartment that directly overlooks Central Park West.

The couple has a residence in Naples, Florida as well.

Spielberg bought a $250 million mega-yacht

But it’s not just beautiful homes, the director once owned a $182 million yacht. Yes, you read that correctly. Spielberg shelled out a $182 million for a 282-foot vessel named “Seven Seas” in 2013.

Spielberg ended up selling that yacht though and bought an even bigger more expense one. The newer mega-yacht is 300 feet and cost the filmmaker an eye-watering $250 million.

