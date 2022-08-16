Inside Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles’ Magical, Musical Friendship

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles have performed together several times, and the two stars have developed a close friendship over the years. They have sung each other’s praises, looked to one another for inspiration, and exchanged gifts. Here’s what we know about the relationship between the Fleetwood Mac singer and the former One Direction member.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks a cake the first time he met her

Although he had been a fan for years, Harry Styles didn’t get the chance to meet Stevie Nicks until he surprised her with a birthday cake after a 2015 Fleetwood Mac show in London.

“Piped her name onto it. She loved it,” Styles later told Rolling Stone. “Glad she liked carrot cake.”

And in May 2017, Nicks made an appearance during Styles’ show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. As Styles introduced her, he said that it was going to be “one of the best nights of [his] life.” They performed his song “Two Ghosts,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” and Nicks’ “Leather and Lace.”

“When we first played together, it was at the Troubadour,” Styles told NPR. “And it was an amazing moment, but my favorite was sound checking. It’s like four people in there and just us singing in the empty Troubadour.”

He added, “For me, that’s a moment that I’m going to hold on to.”

Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks melt hearts at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: See the reactions https://t.co/AWEVyCPCDq pic.twitter.com/k0oUI0o9fi — billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2019

Stevie Nicks called Harry Styles the ‘son she never had’

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have said a lot of nice things about each other over the years. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks described Styles as her “love child” with drummer Mick Fleetwood, her bandmate and ex-boyfriend.

“When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had,’” Nicks said. “So I adopted him. I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock-and-roll record.”

And when Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2019, Styles gave a heartfelt speech in which he called the Fleetwood Mac star a “magical gypsy godmother.”

“She’s so wise and serene. She sees all the romance and the drama in the world and she celebrates it,” Styles gushed. “She will stand on stage introducing a song, telling you how she wrote them – honestly – like you’re the only other person in the world. You’re more than a fan. You are a friend. And the words say in so many ways: I understand you and you are not alone.”

The Fleetwood Mac star likely gave the former One Direction member one of her famous moon necklaces

Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks a birthday cake when they first met, but Nicks has also (likely) given the “Watermelon Sugar” singer a very special gift.

Nicks is known for giving a certain piece of jewelry to her closest friends. The “Sisters of the Moon” singer often wears gold moon necklaces, and she has given several of the pendants to her fellow writers and musicians. The Haim sisters and Taylor Swift are among the recipients of Nicks’ gold moon necklaces.

Styles has been photographed many times wearing Nicks’ signature gold crescent moon necklace. He hasn’t explicitly stated that the jewelry was a gift from Nicks, but it’s very likely that he is one of the lucky few to receive the magical accessory from his friend and mentor.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said She’d Give Christine McVie $5 Million ‘In Cash’ to Return to Fleetwood Mac