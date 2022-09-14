Inside Supermodel and ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum’s Fixer-Upper Penthouse and Mega Mansions

Heidi Klum is one of the most successful supermodels in the world who has hosted a number of television shows and judged reality competitions like America’s Got Talent. She has a net worth of $160 million and her impressive real estate portfolio includes a penthouse in the Big Apple and a mega-mansion in Los Angeles.

Here’s more on the places she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, own today.

Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for ‘America’s Got Talent’ live show | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Klum’s childhood home in Germany

Klum was born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, to parents Erna Klum and Günther Klum. Her mother was a hairdresser and her father was an executive for a cosmetics company.

In May 2022, Klum and Kaulitz traveled to the home where she lived before becoming a household name. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a short video on Instagram and shared: “Today I am showing my husband the house I grew up in. We had the apartment below and above us lived a lovely old lady. It’s very emotional for me to be back here…… many memories …… I better keep my glasses on.”

A second post shows still images as she and Kaulitz stood outside. She added a single red heart emoji to her caption.

The exterior of the house is painted white and has a gable roof. Four windows with dark color trim can be seen and there is fencing that runs alongside the property.

Her Manhattan fixer-upper

In 2018, Klum bought a fixer-upper penthouse loft in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for $5.1 million.

The 4,772 square-foot space was once used as an artist’s studio. It boasts high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. It also offers stunning views of some city landmarks like the “Jenga Tower” designed by Herzog de Meuron.

Maintenance fees for the penthouse property are just over $7,000 a month. According to Architectural Digest, the building’s co-op board also offered Klum and Kaulitz the rights to a rooftop terrace, which they could purchase via a separate agreement.

The model’s mega-mansions in Los Angeles

Klum also owns a mansion in Bel Air.

She bought the home after selling the marital pad she purchased with singer Seal in Brentwood. That property was an Italian-style villa with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms located off bucolic Mandeville Canyon. Klum and her design team updated that abode as well replacing every window and re-staining all the woodwork. In 2014, after finalizing their divorce Seal and Klum sold the estate for around $25 million.

The former Project Runway host then bought a mega-mansion in Bel Air’s Stone Ridge community for $9.8 million. The 11,600 square residence with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms sits on nearly five acres of land. Some of its amenities include a media room, a home gym, a wine cellar, tennis courts, a playground, and an outdoor pizza oven. We also know Klum has a pool and trampoline in her yard as she mentioned during her interview with Women’s Health UK.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home and when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day,” she said, adding, “I jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises — including lots of squats.”

RELATED: A Look at Kate Moss’ Former London Home and Current Country Mansion