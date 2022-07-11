Inside ‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth’s $30 Million Mansion

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor who has been featured on the big screen in a number of films over the years including Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Cabin in the Woods, and Men in Black: International. But he’s perhaps best known for playing Thor in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky who is an actor as well and known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise. Despite having to be in Hollywood for work, the pair’s primary residence is a sprawling mega-mansion in New South Wales. Here’s a look inside the amazing abode where the couple and their three children call home and why the locals were against the construction of the property.

Chris Hemsworth, who owns a $30 million mansion, smiles at the Sydney premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Don Arnold/WireImage

Aussie locals were against the construction of Hemsworth’s mega-mansion

In 2014, Hemsworth and Pataky decided to move from Los Angeles to Australia to give their kids a quieter life.

But the construction of their Bryon Bay mansion, nicknamed Kooeloah, in 2017 was not without controversy. News.com.au reported that the estate, located in the hills at Broken Head overlooking Seven Mile Beach, was dubbed by some as “obscene, greedy, flashy, and vulgar.” And many locals were not pleased as they felt that the once laid-back hippie haven was becoming too Hollywood.

Realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee explained: “There’s definitely jobs being created, but it does seem to be that the area is attracting not just national attention but also international attention.”

Byron Bay is now a popular vacationing spot for A-listers like Matt Damon and Hemsworth’s co-star Natalie Portman.

Inside the actor’s Bryon Bay compound

The residence sometimes referred to as “Fort Hemsworth” boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and is grand from the moment you step into the entryway.

A huge mural painted by artist Otis Hope Carey greets visitors as soon as they walk in the door. According to Hemsworth, Carey created the mural to symbolize the “ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people” and the ocean. “In this piece, Otis utilizes traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the mural.

The home is a multi-level concrete structure with high ceilings and lots of windows for plenty of natural light. Some of the pad’s amenities include a cinema room, a sauna, a game room, a gym, and a butler’s pantry. Outside you’ll find an area for entertaining complete with a firepit and a rooftop infinity pool.

Reports that Hemsworth and Pataky have been trying to sell the property

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Reports have swirled for years that Hemsworth and Pataky intend to sell the massive compound for another mansion in Sydney, however, the couple has denied those rumors.

It was also thought that Hemsworth was the buyer of the exclusive oceanfront Piano Coves site. The 1,312-acre property is located just off of Tasman Highway and sold for between $11 and $15 million in 2021.

The buyer wanted their identity kept private, but selling agent Marcus Douglas did share one piece of information about the person who purchased the site stating: “It’s not Chris Hemsworth.”

