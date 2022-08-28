Inside Tiger Woods’ Lavish $53 Million Private Jet

Tiger Woods is one of the richest athletes in the world, and he puts his earnings to good use by making lavish purchases such as a private jet and a superyacht. Here’s what we know about the golfer’s private plane and how he affords it.

Tiger Woods’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, professional golfer Tiger Woods has an estimated net worth of $800 million, with an annual salary of about $50-60 million. Adjusting for inflation, Woods has earned over $2 billion throughout his career. He is the highest-earning golfer of all time and was the highest-paid celebrity in the world for several years.

The majority of Woods’ fortune is from endorsement deals with various brands, including Gatorade, Nike, Gillette, AT&T, and American Express. Brand partnerships make up 92.4% of his career earnings.

Woods was paid $100 million (over five years) for his deal with Gatorade alone. He also made $20 million per year endorsing Gillette. He has been paid $10 million to design golf courses all over the world, and can command as much as $1.5 million just to appear at a golf tournament.

So, it makes sense that Tiger Woods can afford his very own private jet.

Tiger Woods’ private jet cost $53 million

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has a lavish private jet, a Gulfstream 550, worth about $53 million (per Jet Finder). The model is popular amongst athletes, as Tom Brady and Michael Jordan own the same one. Elon Musk and Mark Cuban also have Gulfstream 550s.

Woods’ private jet can accommodate as many as 18 passengers and travel up to 8,000 miles at a time. The interior boasts a bedroom, a walk-in closet), spacious bathrooms, and a separate dining area. The jet can be used as an office, as it is equipped with satellite communications and full internet connectivity.

It seems the golfer enjoys investing in luxury travel, as he also owns a $20 million yacht.

The golfer also has a yacht named ‘Privacy’

Besides his private jet, Tiger Woods also owns an opulent superyacht. The $20 million watercraft is named “Privacy,” ostensibly because it’s where the golfer goes when he’s looking for some peace and quiet.

Woods’ yacht is a 155-foot tri-deck fiberglass motor boat with a 29½-foot beam (per Superyacht Fan). It was built by Christensen in 2004. He purchased it from Christensen Shipyards in 2004.

The superyacht is equipped with several other vehicles and water toys, including three Sea-Doos, two ocean kayaks, and two Vespa scooters. It also has a station to fill scuba tanks and an inflatable decompression chamber.

The deck has a large bar and an 8-person Jacuzzi tub. The yacht’s interior boasts cherry woodwork, a sweeping staircase with transparent steps and a cherry handrail, and a large living area with an open floor plan. There is an elevator that can fit up to three people, and a workout room equipped with a treadmill, exercise bike, and weights.

Woods’ yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of nine.

