Inside Vincent Kartheiser’s Unique Lifestyle That Helped Him Survive Child Stardom — and Contributed to Alexis Bledel Divorce

Many were shocked to hear that Mad Men co-stars Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel were getting a divorce after 8 years of marriage. But one anonymous source thinks the actor’s unique lifestyle choices might have had a hand in the breakup.

Vincent Kartheiser has had a long acting career

Kartheiser began acting when he was just 5 years old. From local theater productions, to commercial voiceovers, the actor spent most of his childhood acting. Once he grew up and moved to Hollywood, Kartheiser scooped roles in movies like Masterminds and Crime and Punishment in Suburbia. He’s also known for shows like ER and Angel.

His big break came in 2007, when he was cast in the hit drama Mad Men as Pete Campbell. The show has been praised as one of the best series of its time. It’s also won many awards, including five Golden Globes, 16 Emmys, and a Peabody Award, as well as countless other nominations.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel are getting divorced

Actors Vincent Kartheiser (L) and Alexis Bledel arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kartheiser started dating Bledel, who became a household name with her leading role on Gilmore Girls, in 2012. At the time, Bledel had a recurring role in Mad Men as Beth Dawes, who has an affair with Pete. The pair announced their engagement the following year and tied the knot in 2014. They share a son, who was born in 2015. The couple is famously private, and have not made a public appearance in years.

“It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it,” Kartheiser said in a 2014 interview with Vulture. “It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

The news broke earlier this year that Kartheiser had filed for divorce. It seems like the couple are splitting amicably; less than a week after the filing, there was a submission for a proposed judgment and settlement.

Vincent Kartheiser’s ‘low-consumption lifestyle’ helped him survive child stardom

While it’s unknown what the exact reason for the split is, one anonymous source told Us Weekly that it might have something to do with the actor’s “lone wolf” tendencies.

“They didn’t have a huge circle of friends but they both made up for it with very thriving and busy careers — almost to a fault,” the source explained. They also shed some light on the notoriously private couple’s life together.

“Alexis is a little eccentric herself but compared to Vinnie, she’s incredibly normal,” the insider shared. “For starters, Vinnie lives life by an unbreakable code of being humble and following a low-consumption lifestyle. That’s something he’s credited as helping him survive the crazy world of starting out as a child actor and that’s part of what drew Alexis to him — he was different.”

Kartheiser has previously spoken about his “low-consumption lifestyle,” telling The Guardian that he didn’t own a car, a toilet, or a TV.

“I probably should be worried. Sometimes, I look around my house and think: is this normal, Vinny? I mean it’s a bit more than just a remodel…” he joked. This lifestyle is not due to a lack of funds. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kartheiser is worth $6 million.



