‘Interview with the Vampire’: Lestat Has Only 1 Connection to His Humanity

AMC’s adaptation of Interview with the Vampire is a marvelous take on the beloved tale by Anne Rice. The series follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a young businessman who is turned into a vampire by his lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

As Louis struggles to cling to his humanity, Lestat has only one singular connection to what it means to be human.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ gives fans Lestat’s perspective

In Rice’s novel and in the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, fans get Louis’ story entirely from his perspective. Only later in Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles books do we get his sire’s perspective. However, showrunner Rolin Jones didn’t want to tell a one-sided tell.

“If we followed Anne’s basic version of it as a strict point of view, and Louis was just a jilted lover, that’s a really uncomfortable way to introduce a series,” Jones told SYFY WIRE. “Imagine saying that the first season was total bullsh*t?”

As a result, the showrunner and his writers decided to work backward, ensuring that they folded in Lestat’s perspective.

Lestat’s only connection to his humanity is music

As Louis struggles with his vampirism, Lestat has had decades to embrace who he is. He’s frustrated when Louis wants to remain in contact with his mother, Florence (Rae Dawn Chong), and his sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman), after he’s turned.

“He is very detached from humanity and has no desire to be a part of it, because he’s obviously dealing with what happened to him,” Reid told Den of Geek. “He got ripped out of this. It’s basically just that dynamic.”

Moreover, Louis hates to watch Lestat taunt and belittle people before ripping them apart. However, there is one aspect of his humanity that Lestat has clung to. However, as fans have seen in the early episodes of the first season, the only thing that truly soothes Lestat is his love of music.

“I thought it was so fascinating, so well-written by Rolin,” Reid explained. “Holding on to the parts of humanity that you love, that you can’t let go of, but you have no choice but to embrace your monster nature. I thought it was such a really interesting question.”

‘Interview with the Vampire’ is updated for modern times

In addition to giving fans Lestat’s perspective in Interview with the Vampire, the series is also wholly updated for modern times. Fans of Rice’s novel know that Louis’s story opens in 1791, and he’s the owner of an indigo plantation.

However, showrunner Rolin Jones had no interest in telling a plantation story in 2022. Instead, he cast Anderson, a Black man, in the role, pushing the story up in time. As a result, the series opens in 1910 in the red light district of New Orleans. The series deals with race, same-sex relationships, family, mental health, emotional abuse, lust, longing, and so much more.

Moreover, Louis and Lestat’s story is indulgent and well-paced since this is a series.

