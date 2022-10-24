‘Interview With the Vampire’: These Are Lestat’s Vampire Rules

Based on the novel by Anne Rice, AMC’s adaptation of Interview with the Vampire follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a young businessman who is turned into a vampire by his lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

While Louis hasn’t quite mastered what it means to be a vampire, Lestat has certain rules that he always follows.

L-R: Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson | Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures Television/AMC

Fans haven’t met the real Lestat in ‘Interview With the Vampire’

Since Interview with the Vampire is told through Louis’ perspective, Reid is warning fans that they have no idea who his character truly is. However, he is also hinting that this might change in the near future.

“What is really important about this season of the show was that you are playing a character as seen through somebody else’s eyes,” Reid said on the official Interview with the Vampire podcast. “How much of this is real Lestat, and how much of this is Louis’ perspective of Lestat? Because obviously, this is a memory. This is all through Louis’ eyes. And is it actually how Lestat is or is he different? And I think we play with that. It’s a big layer. There will come a day I think when Lestat turns around, goes actually, this is how it f***ing happened.”

These are Lestat’s vampire rules

What we do know about Lestat is that, unlike Louis, he has officially embraced what it means to be a vampire. He even has certain rules that he abides by, even with Louis shuns them. Lestat’s vampire rules are

Disposing of your food properly — cleanliness is key. Living off of the blood of the living only, never the dead. Let the food come to you. It’s less suspicious that way. Stay out of the sun, for obvious reasons. Vampires can read minds, but humans aren’t that interesting. Suck the blood, never bite.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 may offer more of Lestat’s perspective

In Rice’s later novels, The Vampire Chronicles, fans get a clearer perspective of who Lestat truly is. Through his eyes, things don’t exactly unfold as Louis tells them. Since AMC has already greenlit Interview with the Vampire for Season 2, Lestat may get an episode or so to himself soon.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement to Variety. He continued,

They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity

It would also be enticing to see a flashback of his origin story from his time as a human or from early on in his days as a vampire.

