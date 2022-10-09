‘Interview With the Vampire’: The Series Is Way Better Than the Movie, Here’s Why

AMC’s new adaptation of Interview with the Vampire is a work of art. Like Anne Rice’s novel and the 1994 film adaptation, the series tells the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a young man who recounts his life story of immortality, blood, lust, and love.

Here’s why this series is much better than the 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Jacob Anderson | Michele K. Short/AMC

Inside AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’

AMC’s new series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac; a vampire made immortal in the year 1910. The series opens in the present day amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with Louis telling the story of his death and rebirth as an immortal to Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), an award-winning reporter whom he’d previously met and had an encounter with during the 1970s.

Louis’ story opens in New Orleans. He comes from a wealthy Black family/ However, amid his father’s death and mishandling of money, Louis, the eldest son, has had to keep and sustain his family’s fortunes in other ways. He runs several brothels in Storyville, New Orleans — the city’s red light district. Louis is also struggling with his sexuality which appears to be an open secret among his family members.

Things all change for Louis when he crosses paths with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), an intriguing French man who positively sets his soul aflame. Though Louis is drawn to Lestat, and the pair embark on varied evening adventures together, he doesn’t suspect he’s undead until a tragedy in Louis’s family pushes him right into Lestat’a arms. The pair embarks on a tumultuous and chaotic relationship, creating a family that eventually includes Claudia (Bailey Bass), their 14-year-old surrogate daughter with a voracious appetite.

The series is way better than the 1994 movie

Fans of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel will undoubtedly recall Niel Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat. However, the series soars well above the film because the medium allows it the breath and space to truly dive into Louis’ past. Moreover, unlike the movie, which only hinted at the romantic relationship between the two vampires, the AMC show dives right into their obsessive and often violent romance. The chemistry between the actors is also sizzling.

While Rice’s novel is set in the 18th century, the more modernized series opens in the 20th century, allowing less rigidity, especially since Louis is a Black man. While Louis was a slave owner in the original film and book because he is re-positioned as a Black man in Jim Crow America, the series also dives into race and class in a very real and profound way.

Moreover, the choice to age Claudia up from age five to 14 also allows for a new dimension the series, as the men grapple with controlling their teenage daughter and her deadly impulses.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ has already been renewed for Season 2

AMC clearly knows that it has a gem on its hand because they have already renewed the series for Season 2, a decision that was made before the series even premiered.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement to Variety. He continued,

They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.

The series also had the late Rice’s approval, as she served as an executive producer until her death in 2021. Her son Christopher Rice has since taken over the role.

