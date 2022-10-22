‘Interview with the Vampire’: The Series Does Not Follow the Novel

AMC’s new adaptation of Interview with the Vampire is an absolute sensation. The series, which is based on the novel by Anne Rice, follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a young man who in his prime, is turned into a vampire by his blood-sucking lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Fans are truly enthralled with the series, but it does not follow the novel.

Jacob Anderson | Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is updated for the 21st century

Though AMC uses the bones of Rice’s novel for Interview with the Vampire’s structure, the series is updated for the 21st century. This time, Louis’s story begins in the 20th century, the year 1910 to be exact. In this show, he is a Black man who has made a name for himself and a fortune in the red-light district of New Orleans.

However, everything changes for Louis when he becomes the object of a man named Lestat de Lioncourt’s desire. Before Louis knows it, he becomes enraptured with Louis and is turned into a vampire.

Race and dates aren’t the only things that differentiate the series from Rice’s novel.

It ain't easy bein' a vampire among humans, especially when they're family. #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/JtYFESUdiy — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 18, 2022

The series does not follow the novel

A ton of liberties were taken in the Interview with the Vampire series. For one, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the journalist Louis tells his story to, has a much larger role in the series. Moreover, Daniel and Louis have a past.

Rice’s novel opens in 1791, where Louis is a plantation owner. However, showrunner Rolin Jones said he was not interested in telling a plantation story. Instead, he pushed the story forward in time, some 100-plus years, and relocated Louis to Storyville in New Orleans.

Louis’s family also gets more real estate. There have always been affluent Black people in this country so this was important for the series to showcase. There is Louis’ brother, Paul (Steven Norfleet), his mother, Florence (Rae Dawn Chong), and his sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman). Since Louis is determined to stay connected to his family, the audience sees his struggles even after he’s turned.

Finally, the audience also gets Lestat’s perspective in the series, which is something that doesn’t happen in the novel.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ will have a Season 2 on AMC

Since the show is already garnering buzz and critical acclaim, AMC has already renewed Interview with the Vampire for Season 2. Fans know that Louis and Lestat’s love affair is destined to implode, but it will be ever more thrilling to watch as their story spans another season.

Moreover, the introduction of the couple’s adopted vampire daughter, Claudia (Bailey Bass), and what becomes to her should make things increasingly more fascinating. “The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement to Variety.

He added, “This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.” Fans should also note that the producers will debut Mayfair Witches, adapted from Rice, in 2023.