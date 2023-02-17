What Was Irene Cara’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Irene Cara died on November 25., 2022. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, shared a statement on the singer’s Twitter account.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Irene Cara, circa 1990s | Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She continued, “It is with profound sadness on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”

Irene Cara’s career

Cara was born and raised in the Bronx. She began her career singing and dancing on Spanish television. In the early 1970s, she appeared on the children’s television show, The Electric Company, according to The New York Times.

She then took her talent to Broadway, daytime television, the nighttime TV drama Roots: The Next Generation, and the 1976 movie Sparkle. The 1980 film Fame catapulted her to stardom.

According to IMDb, she played Coco in the hit movie, and she also sang three songs on the soundtrack: “Hot Lunch Jam,” “Out Here On My Own,” and the title track “Fame.” The movie and the songs quickly made her a household name.

Fame earned Cara earned Grammy Award nominations in 1980 for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical.

She followed that success in 1983 when she again sang the title track to a movie that became a phenomenon. The song was “Flashdance…What a Feeling” which she co-wrote for the movie Flashdance.

She shared the 1983 Academy Award for Best Original Song with her co-writers. She also won the 1984 Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and the 1984 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Cara’s singing and acting careers both continued throughout the 1980s.

What was Irene Cara’s net worth?

Irene Cara had a reported net worth of $2 million at her time of death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She died in her Largo, Florida home at the age of 63.

The Pinellas County medical examiner’s office confirmed to Fox News that Cara’s cause of death was hypertension and high cholesterol, specifically arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Diabetes was also said to be a contributing factor.

Friends and celebrities paid tribute to the star on social media. The star of Flashdance, Jennifer Beals, said on her Instagram, “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple-threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren reacted by saying, “Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame.” Lenny Kravitz shared a black and white photo of the singer and said,

“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart.”

Irene Cara lived like a recluse before her death

According to the New York Post, neighbors said that the Flashdance singer was living like a recluse before her death. They claimed that she guarded her privacy obsessively.

Many said that before they knew who she was, they made attempts to befriend Cara, but she was uninterested. “She was a recluse; she didn’t talk to anyone,” claimed Roseann Nolan, who lived across the street from the Fame actress.

Cara’s manager, Betty McCormick, claimed that she was trying to revive her career before her death but admitted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had been difficult for Cara. “She was very afraid of getting the [COVID] virus,” McCormick told the NY Post.