‘Iron Chef’: The Competitors Know the Surprise Ingredient Ahead of Time and Get to Stock Their Pantries Accordingly

Throughout its run, Food Network‘s Iron Chef captured audiences in America with its intense challenges and delicious meals. The show went off the air in 2014, but recently it got a revival on Netflix. While Iron Chef is mainly touted as a reality show, several elements of the competition ensure fans get what they came for. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the series handles the “secret ingredient,” pantry stocking, and more.

‘Iron Chef’ started in Japan before making it to America

The secret ingredient to getting through the holiday season is the new 24/7 Iron Chef Japan channel on @PlutoTV. Drinking in that warm early-aughts Food Network nostalgia. Allez cuisine! pic.twitter.com/vviorW9kvW — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 25, 2021

Before Kitchen Stadium became popular with American audiences, it was already in Japan. The concept didn’t just pop into the minds of the higher echelons of Food Network. The first Iron Chef aired in Japan in 1993 and lasted over seven seasons ending its run in 1999.

In the original show, five Japanese chefs who were all masters in their cuisine fields were announced as Iron Chefs. Every week, a challenger entered the arena and challenged the Iron Chef to a battle lasting one hour. The duel saw the chefs preparing five dishes for a panel of three judges who scored the chefs using a 100-point scale in different categories. The chef with the most points wins.

Iron Chef arrived in America two years after the Japanese show ended. At the time, Food Network called it Iron Chef USA, but this flopped. In 2005, the channel revisited the series, and American audiences responded well this time.

Hosted by Alton Brown, Iron Chef America featured a challenger dueling with a resident Iron Chef using secret ingredients. Iron Chef America lasted four more seasons than its Japanese counterpart before “mysteriously” going off air. Food Network insisted they hadn’t axed the show, but they also did not produce any new episodes.

Iron Chef cast members Robert Irvine, Anne Burrell, Marc Forgione, host/judge Alton Brown, chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Michael Chiarello | Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

The network eventually premiered a limited six-episode Iron Chef called Iron Chef Gauntlet. Iron Chef America returned in 2018 with a 10-episode season. Then, Netflix rebooted it in 2022 with the new Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

‘Iron Chef’s secret ingredient isn’t so secret

At the beginning of every Iron Chef episode, the Chairman introduces a special ingredient that the chefs must incorporate into their meals. Watching the participants scramble to make a dish, including the component, and sometimes failing is peak entertainment.

As it turns out, the secret ingredient isn’t exactly a secret. Chef Peter Kelly, who went up against Bobby Flay and beat him, said in an interview cited by Today that the contestants always get a clue of the mystery ingredient before filming begins.

Kelly said the producers usually put together a list of items they give the contestants to gather. He noted that although the list doesn’t necessarily spoil the surprise, eagle-eyed contestants can spot something that’s out of place and figure out the ingredient.

He also said contestants get to pick their ingredients, stock the pantry beforehand, and request ingredients for their pantry. This makes it easier for them to know the secret element. The chef further said that the chefs get to choose their Iron Chef opponents weeks before taping,

‘Iron Chef’ has several behind-the-scenes secrets

According to ABC News, it took an army of people and many supplies to make the famous Food Network show. The outlet notes 10 cameras, 127 crew members, 160 moving lights, thousands of feet of cable, overstuffed pantries, 800 pounds of food, and 150 pounds of dry ice.

Additionally, the show films over 23 episodes in under three weeks, meaning they film two episodes every day; one episode per Iron Chef. The dueling chefs cook once for the camera and then rest for some time before cooking the judges’ servings.

RELATED: ‘Iron Chef’: Is Chairman Mark Dacascos an Actor?