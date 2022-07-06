An ‘Irritated’ Matthew Macfadyen Defends Jeremy Strong Against the ‘Succession’ Star’s New Yorker Profile: He ‘Is Not the Main Event’

Many actors seem to have unique approaches to getting into character. Some prefer method acting, where they completely immerse themselves into their roles, even in their personal lives. Others can simply turn it on and off like a faucet. The rest fall somewhere in between.

Jeremy Strong of HBO’s hit series Succession was recently the focus of a controversial New Yorker profile. The actor was questioned about his rather intense methods of preparing for a role, and many of his friends and colleagues were upset about the negative implications of the article.

Late last year, Strong agreed to a New Yorker profile documenting the thought process behind his acting. The piece caused a lot of controversies. Several of Strong’s fellow actors were appalled at the way the article depicted the actor. According to Brian Cox (one of Strong’s Succession co-stars), many of his friends warned him that the piece would portray him in a negative light.

The article paints a picture of an actor so intensely dedicated to his roles that his work profoundly affects on his personal life. It’s also insinuated that Strong’s intensity is somewhat of an annoyance to his co-stars. Cox, who plays the father of Strong’s character in Succession, is quoted as being impressed with his performances but also worried that his methods are too strenuous.

Cox compares Strong’s methods with those of Dustin Hoffman, particularly when he was filming Marathon Man. He recalled an exchange between Hoffman and Laurence Olivier, in which Olivier learned that Hoffman had partied for three nights in order to nail the sleep-deprived look of his character. Olivier didn’t understand why anyone would do that, and asked him, “My dear boy, why don’t you try acting?”

Other stars that jumped to Strong’s defense included Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin. Chastain was quick to call the article “one-sided” and to warn people not to believe everything they read. She spoke kindly of Strong, saying “He’s a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Macfadyen became visibly irritated when asked about Strong’s New Yorker profile. He feels like the article’s focus on Strong’s acting methods makes the series sound like it’s all about Strong.

He believes this completely overlooks the rest of an incredible cast. “I find it slightly aggravating because — it makes [the show] about one thing, and it’s an ensemble piece… [Strong] is not the main event.”

Macfadyen has a different approach to acting than Strong, although he hasn’t criticized the other actor. They just politely agree to disagree. It’s not even Strong’s approach that annoys him so much as the implication that he is more dedicated to his work than his co-stars. Macfadyen feels it’s unfair to assume that one actor is weaker than another simply because he doesn’t stay in character while they’re not filming.

“It’s not about what I’m feeling or what state I’ve got myself in before, or any of that. That’s not to say that’s wrong. That’s just not useful.”

The iconic ‘boar on the floor’ scene may be one of ‘Succession’s most memorable moments

In Macfadyen’s Vanity Fair interview, he uses a scene from season two to describe how easy it is to get into character. The ‘boar on the floor’ scene takes place while the Roy family and several powerful members of Waystar Royco are gathered around a huge dinner table. Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), the patriarch of the family, decides that this is the moment to sniff out a rat.

His approach to finding the traitor? A “game” he refers to as “boar on the floor.” He calls out three people to be the “boars” and sends them to sit on the floor away from the rest of the party. He then riles up the rest of the crowd, encouraging them to chant “boar” maniacally at the three men on the floor. He then taunts the men, telling them to “oink” and asking which piggy wants to eat a sausage.

Macfadyen referred to this scene in his interview, saying “It’s not hard to feel the right feelings because the writing is there for you and Brian is shouting at you!” Brian Cox’s performance is unforgettable, perfectly capturing the cold, calculating personality of Logan Roy. While Roy claims the game is intended to find a traitor, viewers know that the three men he called out are not the only potential traitors at the table. So he has far deeper reasons for using this tactic, possibly just to embarass these three men who irritated him at some point, or to show everyone exactly how powerful he is.

Each of the Succession actors seem to have their own approaches to getting into character, and they all seem to be working beautifully.

