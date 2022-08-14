Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri are Food Network stars. The two celebrity chefs have a lot in common, including similar hairstyles. Their looks often leave fans wondering, is Anne Burrell related to Guy Fieri?

Guy Fieri and Anne Burrell in 2016 | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Guy Fieri and Anne Burrell have been working as chefs for many years. Burrell, who was born in 1969 and raised in upstate New York, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996 and kicked off her career as a chef in a small restaurant in Italy.

She then went on to work in some of the finest restaurants in America. And her talent landed her projects with world-renowned chefs like Mario Batali and Lidia Bastianich.

Batali brought Burrell into the Food Network family in 2005, recruiting her as a sous-chef for Iron Chef America. In 2008, she landed her own Food Network series, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. And in the years following, she landed several cooking shows, including Worst Cooks in America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and The Next Iron Chef.

Fieri was born in 1968 and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He attended the University of Nevada before moving to California to begin his culinary career. After gaining experience working in several popular restaurants, Fieri won the 2006 season of The Next Food Network Star.

The show launched his celebrity career. He got his own series, Guy’s Big Bite, and went on to host and appear in several network shows, including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown, Guy Off the Hook, and Guy’s Grocery Games.

So, are Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri related?

If Guy Fieri and Anne Burrell ever had a kid it would be Flameboy pic.twitter.com/b1UCda8s5k — nanosaur (@NanosauR) April 14, 2015

Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri have a lot in common. They share similar career trajectories and continue to appear on the Food Network. And by some accounts, the two are considered the most-hated celebrity chefs.

They also have similar spiky platinum-blond hairstyles. But although the two resemble each other, Burrell and Fieri are not related.

The chef jokes that the ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ star copied her hairstyle

Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri’s similar hairstyles are not lost on the two Food Network stars. In an interview with The Daily Meal, Burrell revealed she had pin-straight hair as a kid.

So to change things up, she began wearing her hair like Farah Fawcett until it evolved into her current style. Asked about the similarity to Fieri’s hair, Burrell joked that he stole the look from her.

“I had it first,” Burrell said. “Guy Fieri copied me!”

The chef then recalled a trip to Hawaii where she rented a brightly colored convertible, which Fieri is known for driving. And she remembered thinking she could be mistaken for him.

“It was actually really funny,” Burrell shared. “I was in Hawaii, and we asked for a convertible, and of course, there was nothing left. And the only thing they could give me was a bright-yellow convertible Camaro. And I was like, ‘Oh, great — everybody is going to think Guy Fieri is in town.'”

