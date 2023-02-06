Is ‘The Bachelor’ on Tonight, Feb. 6, 2023? When to Watch and What to Expect in Episode 3 of Zach’s Season

ABC’s The Bachelor returned on Jan. 23 with Zach Shallcross as the new lead. After failing to find love on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, Zach’s ready to try again. Thirty women showed up on night one for a chance at Zach’s heart, but he’s sent quite a few home since then. The schedule for The Bachelor often goes through some shakeups due to NFL games. Keep reading to find out if The Bachelor is on tonight and what to expect in episode 3.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for this season of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross.]

Is ‘The Bachelor’ on tonight, Feb. 6, 2023, on ABC?

Last week fans watched as Zach enjoyed a group date that featured Bachelor Nation alums as guest hosts. Latto also showed up as a guest star. On the other date, the women put on puppet shows for Zach, but for some reason, producers chose not to air any of this group date in the episode. Will fans get to see the next part of Zach’s journey this week?

Yes! Fans of the show are in luck, as The Bachelor is on tonight. Episode 3 starts at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

What happens in tonight’s episode?

Last week saw former Bachelor contestant Tahjzuan Hawkins return as a judge in the group date. Later she decided to attempt to jump in the running for Zach’s heart, but he turned her down. Zach said goodbye to three women – Cat Carter, Kimberly Gutierrez, and Victoria Jameson. With seventeen women left in running, Zach and the group change locations and head to Los Angeles.

ABC’s synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “During a crucial week, Zach takes two lucky women on jaw-dropping one-on-one dates featuring prehistoric creatures and a romantic musical performance. Plus, the Bachelor Bowl returns, featuring Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates, and Hannah Storm.”

Brianna Thorbourne self-eliminates in tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’

In November 2022, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding Zach’s season of The Bachelor. Early on, the TV blogger knew that Brianna self-eliminated but couldn’t confirm why she chose to leave the show. He heard rumors of bullying from other cast members toward Brianna but no hard evidence. We later learned contestant Christina Mandrell is the “ring leader” behind Brianna’s bullying and directly related to why she exits the show.

On Jan. 18, Reality Steve wrote, “The third rose ceremony cocktail party was cancelled in favor of a pool party earlier in the day, something they’ve done many times before. Apparently, Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating. Christina was the one who, I guess, was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the first impression rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), and not from Zach. It all escalated at the pool party, and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

It looks like fans will see the fallout of Christina’s actions in tonight’s episode. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your Bachelor updates!