Is ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale on Tonight, Sept. 13, 2022? What You Need to Know About Part 1 of Rachel and Gabby’s Ending

ABC’s reality dating TV show The Bachelorette has kept a pretty regular schedule throughout Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season. However, with the return of Monday Night Football, the program shifts around a bit. Rachel and Gabby have almost reached the end of their journey to find love, and fans are excited to watch the conclusion. So, is The Bachelorette finale on tonight, Sept. 13, 2022? Here’s what you need to know about the final episodes.

‘The Bachelorette’ finale tonight starts at 8:00 p.m. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Sept. 13, 2022?

Thanks to the NFL, our usual Bachelorette Mondays experienced a schedule change this week. The Bachelorette finale got the boot and left fans wondering when the finale of Rachel and Gabby’s season airs on ABC. The good news is that The Bachelorette returns tonight for part one of the two-episode finale. The action starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and streams the following day on Hulu. So, set your alarms and plan to be on your couch, ready for the drama that unfolds as the women narrow their men down to their final choices.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Roby Sobieski Is the Younger Brother of This Popular ’90s Actor

How will ‘The Bachelorette’ finale work?

Every season, ABC intersperses live segments and pre-recorded segments into The Bachelorette finale. Nothing changed this season and according to Reality Steve, tonight’s episode features the wrap-up of what happened in Mexico. The episode lasts two hours and will flip back and forth between the scenes pre-recorded in Mexico and a live studio audience. Previous season finales featured guests during the live segments, such as Bachelor Nation alumni and more.

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch it all unfold TONIGHT at 8/7c during part one of #TheBachelorette Finale Event on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/y4xrg7b5TA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 13, 2022

Reality Steve says ‘The Bachelorette’ finale ‘ends on a cliffhanger’

Neither Rachel nor Gabby experienced a smooth ride this season. In fact, this season of The Bachelorette might go down as the clunkiest season to ever happen. When the season began, fans thought the presence of two Bachelorettes guaranteed more drama and more romance. In reality, producers gave the women and their suitors little instruction, and their screen time got cut in half. Many fans feel like Rachel and Gabby got cheated out of a decent season, but both women maintain they enjoyed having the other one around to talk to about their potential husbands.

In The Bachelorette finale, Erich Schwer is the last man standing with Gabby, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her journey to find love ends in a proposal. Previously, Reality Steve predicted the previews for the last two episodes might imply that Gabby leaves single. However, he says it’s all just to hype up some potential drama, and Erich does propose to Gabby. That likely happens in part two of the finale.

As for Rachel’s ending, the reality TV spoiler guru reveals that Rachel chooses Tino Franco, and he proposes to her. However, it seems as though there might be trouble in paradise. Reality Steve claims that Tino and Rachel hit a major snag in their relationship.

“What I do know is that Rachel broke up with Tino and they are no longer engaged. Again, I know you’ll have questions, but outside of the ‘something happened and they stopped talking post-engagement.’ I don’t know any more exact details. But they’re broken up, and there won’t be any sort of reconciliation at the ATFR from everything I’ve heard. It’s over,” he wrote in a Sept. 7 blog post.

Tune into ABC tonight, Sept. 13, to watch the first half of The Bachelorette finale.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight: ‘Men Tell All’ Start Time, Which Guys Appear, and Who Starts Drama