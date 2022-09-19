Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Sept. 19, 2022? When to Watch the Surprising Conclusion to Rachel and Gabby’s Journey

We’re down to the wire, folks, and we’re waiting to find out how The Bachelorette ends for Rachel and Gabby. Neither of the women had an easy road to get to where they are in the finale, but the drama’s far from over. So, is The Bachelorette on tonight? Keep reading to find out when to watch the dramatic conclusion of Rachel and Gabby’s finale.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding The Bachelorette finale with Rachel and Gabby.]

‘The Bachelorette’ isn’t on tonight. It’s disappointing, we know. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Sept. 19, 2022?

We have some bad news. The Bachelorette isn’t on tonight, thanks to Monday Night Football. The show stuck to its regular Monday schedule for almost the entire season, but the return of NFL games put a kink in everyone’s plans. Monday Night Football bumps The Bachelorette to tomorrow night, Sept. 20, and that’s when we get to watch part two of Rachel and Gabby’s Bachelorette finale.

As for the start time, that remains the same. The Bachelorette finale begins at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Those without cable can stream it live with Hulu Live, but subscribers to the basic Hulu package have to wait until the following day to watch.

Rachel and Tino get into a heated exchange

The journey to find love has been a rocky one for both of the women this season on The Bachelorette. Both Gabby and Rachel’s roses were rejected by the men at one point, Logan Palmer flipped from dating Rachel to Gabby. Plus, all of this aired for the entire world to see, and it doesn’t look like the drama’s finished just yet.

In the trailer for the Bachelorette finale, Rachel and Tino get into a heated exchange. Rachel’s seen accusing Tino of lying to her. The cameras catch Tino talking to someone, and the audio picks up his words.

“She’s throwing me under the bus saying all of this is lies?” Tino says, clearly frustrated.

In another clip, Rachel angrily tells Tino, “You’re lying straight to my face. Look me in the eyes and lie to me again.”

Obviously, things don’t seem to be going as smoothly as planned. Do Gabby and Rachel receive proposals from their final men?

More emotions. More drama. More difficult conversations. Don't miss part two of #TheBachelorette LIVE Finale Event, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5njBP5Ra5x — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 16, 2022

What’s the latest news about ‘The Bachelorette’ finale from Reality Steve?

Throughout his years of covering the show, everyone knows to turn to Reality Steve regarding any spoilers about The Bachelorette. This season started a little slow with spoilers, but they picked up as the season went forward. As for whether or not the women are still engaged to their fiancés, Reality Steve says Gabby is, but Rachel isn’t.

During The Bachelorette finale, we see Rachel and Tino argue about something she claims he lied about to her. However, that argument wasn’t actually filmed in Mexico like the producers imply. According to Reality Steve, Rachel moved to Los Angeles, but once there, she gave her engagement ring back to Tino because she wanted to “just date” instead. However, since then, Tino allegedly kissed another woman and Rachel broke things off for good.

As for Gabby, Reality Steve says she’s still with Erich, despite the news about Erich’s ex-girlfriend claiming he only appeared on The Bachelorette “for clout.” Reality Steve reached out to Erich’s ex and she’s sticking by her story. However, he knew they were still together last week, but that was before the news of Erich’s ex-girlfiend made the rounds on social media. Fans will have to wait for the updates from everyone during the After the Final Rose episode.

